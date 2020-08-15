Happy Independence Day 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Slogan, Images & SMS

Amid the global pandemic, India witnessed its 74th Independence Day. The Independence Day celebrations were carried out in full swing at Red Fort on August 15, 2020, following the precautions and guidelines released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Defence in compliance with all the mandatory precautions. It was mandatory for all the invitees to wear a mask and to maintain a safe distance. Thermal screening of all the invitees was done and ambulances were stationed at 4 locations in case of any emergency. Prime Minister Modi hoisted the tricolour at the Red Fort in Old Delhi and received a grand salute from the guard of honour at his arrival. He also addressed the nation on this occasion.

Independence Day 2020: Quotes

1. "Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler, and sweeper." -Swami Vivekananda

2. "Democracy and socialism are means to an end, not the end itself."- Jawaharlal Nehru

3. "Freedom is never dear at any price. it is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" - Mahatma Gandhi

4. “Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

5. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” - B.R. Ambedkar

6. "Freedom is not worth having if it does not connote freedom to err." - Mahatma Gandhi

7. “It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” - Bhagat Singh

8. “You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

9. "A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race" - Sarojini Naidu

10. "Freedom is not a mere matter of political decision or new constitutions...it is of the mind and heart and if the mind narrows itself and is befogged and the heart is full of bitterness and hatred, then freedom is absent." - Jawaharlal Nehru

11. "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." - Mahatma Gandhi

12. “We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” - Indira Gandhi

13. “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” - Jawaharlal Nehru

14. "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai

15. "Violent means will give violent freedom. That would be a menace to the world and to India herself." - Mahatma Gandhi

16. "Our nation is like a tree of which the original trunk is swarajya and the branches are swadeshi and boycott." - Subhas Chandra Bose

17. "Nothing is more precious than independence and liberty."- Ho Chi Minh

18. "Injustice, in the end, produces independence." - Voltaire

19. "Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed." - Martin Luther King, Jr.

20. "May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our country!" - Sardar Bhagat Singh

Independence Day 2020: Wishes and Messages

1. We celebrate the bravery of our gathers and their gift of freedom. Long may our flag wave....Happy 74th Independence Day!

2. Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Necer forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence day!

3. "This Independence Day let's take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy 74th Independence Day!

4. Never forget the sacrifice of our freedom fighters who formed this country. Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day!

5. On this special day here’s wishing our dreams of a new tomorrow come true! May your Independence Day day be filled with patriotic spirit! Happy 74th Independence Day!

6. We should not let anything divide the idea of India. Happy Independence Day!

7. Our freedom fighters endured countless sufferings to give Indians their freedom. It is a day to remember and honour them. Happy Independence Day!

8. To sodiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation, to the mothers who let them...A big salute to them this Independence Day!

9. Self-reliant, self-supporting, self-sufficient..that is the India of our dreams. Let's pledge and make it happen on this Independence Day!

10. A big salute to all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our independence! Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day!

11. Freedom cannot be bought by money. We earned ours through years of struggle against the British Raj. Let us remember all those who fought for our country on this Independence Day!

12. Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Happy Independence Day!

13. Freedom in the Mind, Faith in the words, Pride in our souls...Let us salute the nation on this Independence Day!

14. Today we are free because many sacrificed their lives for India. Salute the Great Souls.

15. Let us come together to felicitate our glorious nation and feel to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day!

16. To our freedom fighters, to our soldiers, to our heroes of the nation, they are the reason we are still alive, and we will never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

17. We are Indians, firstly, and lastly. Happy Independence Day!

18. Carried with care, coated with pride, Dipped in love, fly in glory, Moments of freedom in shade of joy. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day!

19. Wish you a very Happy Independence Day! "Think about our past and resolve to build over a better future for our country."

20. I am proud to be an Indian and respect the culture of my country. Happy Independence Day!

Independence Day: Slogans

1. "Vande Mataram" - Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

2. "Swaraj Mera Janamsiddh adhikar hai, aur main ise lekar rahunga" - adopted by Bal Gangadhar Tilak

3. "Jai Jawaan, Jai Kisaan" - Lal Bahadur Shastri

4. “Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe aazadi dunga” - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

5. 'Do or die' (Karo Ya Maro) - Mahatma Gandhi

6. "Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna, Ab hamare dil mein hai" - Ramprasad Bismil

7. "Dushman ki goliyon ka hum samna karenge, Azad hee rahein hain, Azad hee rahenge" - Chandra Shekhar Azad

8. "Maro Firango ko" - Mangal Pandey

9. "Simon Commission Go back" - Lala Lajpat Rai

10. Sampoorna Kranti (Total revolution) - Jai Prakash Narayan

