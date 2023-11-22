The season 10 of India’s beloved Pro Kabaddi League is all set to commence on December 2, 2023. Fans from all over the country are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament, as it promises to be another thrilling season filled with intense matches and fierce competition. This season of PKL will feature 12 teams vying for the championship throughout 132 matches this season. The matches will be played in a city caravan format, meaning that the matches will be played in the home town of all the twelve teams playing in the league. The teams have been preparing rigorously and are ready to showcase their skills on the kabaddi mat.

The points table will be updated daily as the Pro Kabaddi League progresses with each match. The teams that occupy the top four spots will advance to the playoffs and subsequently to the finals where they will fight to win the coveted trophy.

How are Pro Kabaddi Points Calculated?

Each team will compete against each other. Winning a match awards 5 points to the winning team, while the losing team either receives 0 or 1 points. If a team loses by 7 points or less, they will be awarded 1 point, and if they lose by more than 7 points they will be awarded 0 points. A larger margin of victory impacts the overall standings of the team since there are bonus points that can be earned throughout the league.

If a team all-outs the opposing team, it will be awarded 2 bonus points. Also, if a player earns a Super Tackle, his team will receive 1 bonus point. Technical points worth 1 point can also be earned for various in-game actions, such as successful tackles, revivals, and defensive manoeuvres.

If a match concludes in a draw, both teams will receive 3 points. If two or more teams end up with the same number of points, the team with the higher score will be put at the top of the points table.