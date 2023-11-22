Quick Links

[Latest] Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table: PKL 10 Team Rankings

The 10th season of Pro Kabaddi League will begin on December 2, 2023. 12 teams will participate across 132 matches across 12 cities. You can check the points table of PKL here.

The points table of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 will be updated daily.
The season 10 of India’s beloved Pro Kabaddi League is all set to commence on December 2, 2023. Fans from all over the country are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament, as it promises to be another thrilling season filled with intense matches and fierce competition. This season of PKL will feature 12 teams vying for the championship throughout 132 matches this season. The matches will be played in a city caravan format, meaning that the matches will be played in the home town of all the twelve teams playing in the league. The teams have been preparing rigorously and are ready to showcase their skills on the kabaddi mat. 

Here are the teams playing in the league:

  • Bengal Warriors
  • Bengaluru Bulls
  • Dabang Delhi K.C.
  • Gujarat Giants
  • Haryana Steelers
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers
  • Patna Pirates
  • Puneri Paltan
  • Tamil Talaivas
  • Telugu Titans
  • U Mumba
  • UP Yodha

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Points Table

Here is the updated Pro Kabaddi League 2023 points table:

Teams

P

W

L

D

PTS

SD

Jaipur Pink Panthers

0

0

0

0

0

0

Puneri Paltan

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bengaluru Bulls

0

0

0

0

0

0

U.P. Yoddhas

0

0

0

0

0

0

Tamil Thalaivas

0

0

0

0

0

0

Dabang Delhi K.C.

0

0

0

0

0

0

Haryana Steelers

0

0

0

0

0

0

Gujarat Giants

0

0

0

0

0

0

U Mumba

0

0

0

0

0

0

Patna Pirates

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bengal Warriors

0

0

0

0

0

0

Telugu Titans

0

0

0

0

0

0

P- Played 

W- Wins

L- Losses

D- Draws

PTS- Points

SD- Score Difference

The points table will be updated daily as the Pro Kabaddi League progresses with each match. The teams that occupy the top four spots will advance to the playoffs and subsequently to the finals where they will fight to win the coveted trophy.

How are Pro Kabaddi Points Calculated?

Each team will compete against each other. Winning a match awards 5 points to the winning team, while the losing team either receives 0 or 1 points. If a team loses by 7 points or less, they will be awarded 1 point, and if they lose by more than 7 points they will be awarded 0 points. A larger margin of victory impacts the overall standings of the team since there are bonus points that can be earned throughout the league. 

If a team all-outs the opposing team, it will be awarded 2 bonus points. Also, if a player earns a Super Tackle, his team will receive 1 bonus point. Technical points worth 1 point can also be earned for various in-game actions, such as successful tackles, revivals, and defensive manoeuvres.

If a match concludes in a draw, both teams will receive 3 points. If two or more teams end up with the same number of points, the team with the higher score will be put at the top of the points table.

