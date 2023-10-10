Pro Kabaddi League 2023: PKL 10 Schedule, City Venues, Teams and Players List

Kabaddi has always been a traditional game that has been ingrained in our society for centuries. Mashal Sports and Disney Star, on the other hand, have converted this traditional game, which was previously exclusively played by children in little alleys, into a nationwide event, with the introduction of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

The league has not only brought a professional touch to the sport but has also provided a platform for talented players to showcase their skills and gain recognition on a national and international level.

Read | ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule: India vs Pakistan Match Date, Stadium and Venues

Since its inception in 2014, the league has gained immense popularity in recent years, with the inaugural season drawing 435 million viewers, just a few million less than the IPL. The 10th edition of the tournament is set to begin on December 2, 2023. Here are the details:

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Teams

This season, 12 teams will be competing against each other to win the championship across 137 matches in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The following teams are playing in the PKL season 2023-24:

Bengal Warriors

Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi K.C.

Gujarat Giants

Haryana Steelers

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan

Tamil Talaivas

Telugu Titans

U Mumba

UP Yodha

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Venues

The 2023-24 season of the PKL will be played in a 12-city caravan format, meaning the matches will take place in the home cities of all twelve teams. The exact venues and stadiums have not been decided yet.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Schedule

The schedule for the 2023 Pro Kabaddi League has not been officially announced. Stay tuned with us to get the latest updates.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Players List

The player auction for PKL 10 was held in Mumbai on October 9 and 10. Pawan Sehrawat who became the most expensive player in PKL history after Tamil Thailavas bagged him for a staggering Rs. 2.9 crores was secured for a whopping Rs. 2.6 crores by Telegu Titans.

The official player list of all the twelve teams will be announced soon.

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Points Table

Winning a match will award 5 points to the winning team, whereas the losing team will be awarded with 0 points. If a match ends in a tie, then 3 points will be awarded to both teams. If two or more teams end up having the same points, then the team with better scores will be placed up in the points table.

The points table for PKL 10 2023 will be updated once the Kabaddi league begins.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?

The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and will be made available in different languages. Alternatively, the matches can be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar.

Also Read | Most Runs in International Cricket 2023 in All Formats

Every PKL season is full of exciting and intense matches, showcasing the prowess of kabaddi players, and this season will be no different. The defending champions are Jaipur Pink Panthers who have won the championship twice, in the inaugural season and the 9th season. On the other hand, Patna Pirates have won the championship the most number of times; they have won three consecutive seasons (seasons 3, 4 & 5). Will the Panthers be able to defend their title as the reigning champions? Or will the Pirates make a comeback and their 4th title? Or will some other team shine this season of the Pro Kabaddi League? We have to wait till December to find out.