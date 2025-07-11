Prove You Have An IQ Above 200! Can You Spot The Hidden Number In 15 Seconds?

Optical illusions reveal how your eyes and brain work together to make sense of the visual information. When we look at an image, light reflects off objects and enters the eye, stimulating the retina at the back of the eye. The retina converts this light into electrical signals. These signals travel through the optic nerve to the brain, specifically the visual cortex. The visual cortex interprets these signals to create a visual experience. This process involves analysing patterns, colours, and depth cues. Optical illusions arise when the brain's interpretation of these signals is challenged. We live in a three-dimensional world, and our brain interprets an image through a combination of depth cues and learned visual patterns. The brain uses binocular vision (which is information from both eyes), monocular cues (information from one eye), and oculomotor cues (information from eye muscles) to create a perception of depth. However, these cues can sometimes be manipulated or misinterpreted, leading to an optical illusion. Now that was a brief overview of how the human eye interprets optical illusions. Let's move on to our challenge for the day.

Here is an optical illusion that 99 per cent of people fail to solve. A number is hidden in this checkered image. Can you see it in 15 seconds? Visual IQ Test: Spot the hidden number in this optical illusion image in 15 seconds! This optical illusion eye test is taking the internet by storm. 99 per cent of people failed to see the hidden number in this image of checkered squares. Do you take the challenge to spot the hidden number in 15 seconds? Test how sharp your eyes are. Optical illusions play on how your brain perceives depth, perspective, and patterns. In order to find the hidden number in this optical illusion, which is hands down not easy, you will need to adjust your viewing angle and distance. Move closer to or further away from the image. The number might become clearer at a specific distance.