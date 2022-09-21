Prove Your Genius by Finding Five Noseless Snowmen in 9 Seconds in this Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Optical Illusion IQ Tests are designed to trick our brains and help us in knowing the power of our observation skills. In this optical illusion challenge, we need you to find five noseless snowmen among the group of snowmen.

You can take this optical illusion test individually or share it among your friends and family to see who has the best observation skill in the group.

Are you ready for the fun-filled challenge?

Then, let’s dive in.

Optical Illusion: Find Five Noseless Snowmen in 9 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: BrightSide

In this image shared by BrightSide, we see that it is winter time and snowfall has taken place, which resulted in the creation of snowmen by the kids as a means of entertainment.

Everyone has tried to prepare their snowmen in the best way possible by decorating them with caps, noses, and mufflers of different colours.

While some snowmen are very neatly dressed by the children, some forgot to put noses on snowmen.

And there are 5 such snowmen in this picture which you need to find in 9 seconds.

Your time starts now.

This challenge is a low to medium difficulty test and will take very little time to solve.

For a genius, it will take less than 9 seconds.

While for the first-timers, it can take a few more seconds.

How many snowmen did you spot till now?

One.. Two.. Three.. or all five?

Hurry up, the clock is ticking.

A few seconds left.

We believe those with excellent observation skills have already spotted all the noseless snowmen in the picture.

For those who are still searching for noseless snowmen, we would like to inform you that time is over.

You can now scroll below for the solution.

We see that there are 5 noseless snowmen in the picture. Also, there is another one who doesn’t have a nose like others but it is a small dot which looks like nose, so he was not considered.

Otherwise, there would have been 6 noseless snowmen.

We hope you enjoyed this optical illusion challenge as much as we enjoyed sharing it. Here are some more optical illusion challenges for you which you will love:

