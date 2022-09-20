Optical Illusion: Can you Find Four Hidden Cats in 11 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: The beauty of optical illusions lies in the fact that they trick our minds into thinking what we see is real when it isn’t.

These are gateways to understanding the way our brain functions. Every individual has a different level of perception and optical illusions tap into that ability and test one perception level.

The popularity of optical illusions has grown considerably in the past 3 or 4 years with the netizens going crazy.

It can be said to be a part of pop culture now as these tests are used by netizens to determine the level of smartness and level of observation skills among peers.

Do you want to try an optical illusion challenge now?

Great, then let’s get started.

Try these fun challenges:

Take a look at the image below

Source: BrightSide

In this image, you can see that there are lots of tigers who have come to attend a party. Some of the tigers are so decently dressed in hats and bow ties, while some come with hats or bow ties only.

Your challenge is to find four hidden cats among these tigers in 11 seconds.

Solving this optical illusion challenge requires you to observe the image carefully, your superior observation skills can give you an edge over other netizens in finding the cat faster.

The clock is ticking.

How many cats have you spotted till now?

Cats are highly intelligent and mischievous creatures and are experts at hiding.

Take a look at the image again.

The cats are right in front of your eyes, it is their clever way of hiding that makes them difficult to detect.

Time’s up.

Did you spot all the cats by now?

We believe most of you were able to spot at least one or two cats.

Those who have spotted all four deserve special applause.

Not able to find any cat? Then, scroll below for the solution