Optical Illusion: You are A Genius if You Can Spot the Hidden Penguin in 13 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical Illusions are like a fresh breath of air that provides temporary relief from our boring mundane life. The netizens seem to have an instant attraction to engage with optical illusions in order to challenge their observation skills.

The beauty of optical illusions lies in the fact that they trick our minds into thinking what we see is real when it isn’t.

So, are you ready to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Then, let’s dive in.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Penguin in 13 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: Gergely Dudás

This image by the Hungarian artist Gergely Dudás challenges the netizens to spot a hidden penguin among the group of toucans.

You can see that there are lots of toucans in this image and many of them are wearing bow ties, or plain ties and some cool ones can be sporting sunglasses and baseball caps.

Good to Know Fact: Toucans are birds with extraordinary beaks that come in various colours and are found mostly in the rainforests of Central and South America.

Back to our challenge.

You need to find a hidden penguin among the group of these toucans and you have 13 seconds to do that.

Did you spot the toucan yet?

We know it is a bit challenging to spot the hidden penguin, only individuals with exceptional observation skills will be able to spot the penguin easily. Are you one of them?

Take a closer look at the picture again.

Remember what you know of penguins and then try searching for the same in this picture.

Time is running out.

Have you spotted the penguin?

No?

Let us give you a very important hint, one which can directly lead you to answer.

Hint: The toucans have white faces and a grey belly while the penguin is exactly the opposite in this picture.

Now, how many of you could spot the penguin?

If you are still searching for the solution. Look below.

What are Optical Illusions?

Not only that, optical illusions are a good form of exercise for our eyes and brain. Scientists have conducted studies to understand the impact of optical illusions on our eyes and especially the brain. The complex workings of the brain can be identified by the way our brains perceive optical illusions.

Stay connected for more such optical illusion challenges.