Optical Illusion: Can You Find Three Hidden Faces in 13 Seconds?

Three Hidden Faces Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are great at tricking our eyes and minds. It makes us believe that what we are seeing is real while, in reality, there is something else that is present.

Optical illusions also help us break away from mundane life and engage in something interesting. It provides us with entertainment along with an opportunity to use our observation skills to good use.

It is a good form of exercise for our eyes and brain. Scientists have conducted studies to understand the impact of optical illusions on our eyes and especially the brain. The complex workings of the brain can be identified by the way our brains perceive optical illusions.

A little workout for the brain is a good thing, right?

So, let’s get started with an optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion Test - Find the Three Hidden Faces

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: Moillusions

This image might look like a simple image of a bearded man, but it is not.

Hidden in this image are three faces, and you need to spot them in 13 seconds.

Ready for some brain workout?

Your time starts now.

How many faces did you spot until now?

We know that it is difficult to spot the hidden faces, but a person with great observation skills will definitely spot the three hidden faces within 13 seconds.

There will be some geniuses who will spot the faces much faster.

Hurry up; time is running out.

How many faces do you see?

Two of the faces are pretty straightforward to notice, while the third one is a bit tricky.

Any success yet?

Try concentrating on the image and studying all the possible angles. You will have your answer right in front of you.

Let us inform you that there are only a few seconds remaining.

Have you spotted one or two faces?

And.. time’s up.

We know it wasn’t easy to spot all three faces in such a short time and appreciate you taking the time to attempt this challenge.

We also applaud the efforts of those who, with their outstanding observation skills, have managed to spot all three faces.

Those who couldn’t spot all three faces can scroll below for the solution.