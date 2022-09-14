Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Tiger in 7 Seconds?

Hidden Tiger Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that help assess the levels of perception of the human brain. There are various kinds of optical illusions which are cognitive, psychological and physical.

The magnificence of optical illusions is that optical illusions are known to play tricks with our eyes and brains. They make us believe that what we see is reality, which isn’t.

Moreover, these are also great resources for scientists to study the way our brains interact with optical illusion images.

Are you ready for an optical illusion challenge?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusions - Find The Hidden Tiger in 7 Seconds

Take a look at the image below

Credit: TikTok/wildcatsanctuary

It is a bright day in the sanctuary making it ideal for animal lovers to roam around and spot the majestic creatures in front of them.

Hidden among the tall grasses of the sanctuary is a tiger who is looking to beat the heat.

You need to find the hidden tiger within 7 seconds.

This is a fairly simple test which is aimed at improving your observation skills.

Time starts now.

Did you spot the hidden tiger?

No?

Try focussing on the image and see if you can spot the tiger before anyone else.

Have you got any success yet?

Few seconds left.

How many of you could spot the hidden tiger by now?

Those with excellent observation skills will be able to spot the tiger in less than 7 seconds, while the newbies to optical illusion puzzles can solve it between 7 to 9 seconds.

Time’s up.

Congratulations to all those who have spotted the tiger successfully.

Didn’t spot the tiger yet?

Don’t worry, we got your back.

Scroll down for the solution

The tiger is resting in its enclosure and can be spotted easily if you focus on the right side of the image.

