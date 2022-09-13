Optical Illusion: We Bet you Cannot Find the Hidden Cat in 11 Seconds

Hidden Cat Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that help assess the levels of perception of the human brain. There are various kinds of optical illusions which are cognitive, psychological and physical.

The magnificence of optical illusions is that optical illusions are known to play tricks with our eyes and brains. They make us believe that what we see is reality, which isn’t.

Moreover, these are also great resources for scientists to study the way our brains interact with optical illusion images.

Ready to dive into the magic world of optical illusions?

Jump in.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Cat in 11 Seconds

Take a look at the image below

Image Credit: ViralHog

This image was captured by ViralHog on a rooftop in Rio de Janeiro. We can see that a dog is resting its head on the roof of a house.

It appears as if the dog is lifeless.

But, we are asking you to spot the hidden cat in this image.

You have 11 seconds to spot the hidden cat.

Are you able to spot the hidden cat?

No?

Try a little harder and you will be able to find the cat.

Any success so far?

We understand that it is a tough challenge and someone with superior observation skills can solve the illusion within time.

Well, folks, the clock has signalled the end of time.

How many of you were able to find the hidden cat?

We believe some of you have already spotted the cat and some are still in search of it.

Look no further, scroll below for the solution.

The cat was hiding in front of you all this time and you weren’t able to find it because of the colour of its coat.

The placement of black furs in the cat’s body is such that it appears as if a dog is staring at you from the roof.

The dog that we spoke of earlier in the article is a black and white cat that had its back turned towards the camera.

