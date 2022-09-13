Optical Illusion: You Are A Champion If You Can Spot the Hidden Leopard In 13 Seconds

Optical illusions: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that help assess the levels of perception of the human brain. There are various kinds of optical illusions which are cognitive, psychological and physical.

The magnificence of optical illusions is that optical illusions are known to play tricks with our eyes and brains. They make us believe that what we see is reality, which isn’t.

Moreover, these are also great resources for scientists to study the way our brains interact with optical illusion images.

Are you ready to experience the magic of optical illusions?

Then, let’s get started with an optical illusion challenge.

Take a look at the optical illusion image below

Image Credit: Hira Punjabi

This image is captured by Indian wildlife photographer Hira Punjabi. He described this image as one of the greatest experiences he ever had.

You can see the view of a snow-covered majestic mountain. The magnificence of the mountains looks second to none.

There is also one apex predator who is lurking in the snow-covered mountains looking for its prey and the challenge for you is to spot the hidden leopard in 13 seconds.

The snow leopard is a master of camouflage and hides in the snow to conceal itself from its prey.

Did you spot the hidden leopard?

No?

Look closely at the image again. Try observing the corners of the mountains and we believe you can spot the fantastic beast.

It has expertly blended itself with the environment which makes it difficult to detect.

Still, an expert observer will spot the hidden leopard within the time limit.

Time is almost over. How many of you were able to spot the leopard?

Those who have spotted the leopard deserve a round of applause for their superior observation skills.

Those who are still looking for the leopard can scroll below for the solution.