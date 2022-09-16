Optical Illusion: Can You Find the Hidden Cat in the Kitchen in 5 Seconds?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions help us break away from mundane life and engage in something interesting. It provides us with entertainment along with an opportunity to use our observation skills to good use.

It is a good form of exercise for our eyes and brain. Scientists have conducted studies to understand the impact of optical illusions on our eyes and especially the brain. The complex workings of the brain can be identified by the way our brains perceive optical illusions.

Do you want to improve your brain health with an optical illusion test today?

Let’s dive in.

Optical Illusion: Can You Find Three Hidden Faces in 13 Seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Cat in 5 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Image Credit: AngelsMama16/Lou

The TikTok user Lou who is also known as AngelsMama16 is challenging netizens to spot her pet cat who is hiding in the kitchen.

At first glance, this looks like a kitchen counter with the usual utensils and accessories. The kitchen counter looks kind of messy though, with things cluttered all over the place.

Somewhere in this clutter, there is a cat which is hiding, and you need to find the cat in 5 seconds.

You know that cats always tend to do funny things and love to explore the environment around them.

That’s why the Internet loves cats and always looks for new cat-related stuff every time.

Cats also love their Hoomans and we also love them.

Now find where the kittie is hiding.

Have you spotted the cat by now?

No?

Try looking at all the corners of the kitchen to see if the cute kittie is hiding somewhere in a cosy spot.

Cats love dark areas where they can hide and relax.

Time is running out.

How many of you have already spotted the cat?

We know it is difficult to find a cat within a time limit, but a person with a sharp eye and excellent observation skills will be able to find it within the time limit.

And..

Time’s up

Congratulations to those who spotted the cat.

Those who are still searching for the cat can scroll below for the solution.