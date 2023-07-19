Can You find three bananas among the Pikachus?

Puzzle for testing your IQ: This picture puzzle is testing your observation and visual skills. In this challenging puzzle, you will need to use your observation skills to find three bananas hidden among a group of Pikachus.

To make things even more difficult, the bananas are all camouflaged to blend in with the Pikachus. This means that you will need to look closely and use your imagination to find them.

If you can find all three bananas, you will be a true master of observation. So, what are you waiting for? Start looking!

Research on the cognitive benefits of puzzle-solving reveals enhanced cognitive skills including visual-spatial reasoning, attention, memory, and problem-solving.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot The Mistake Within 6 Seconds?

Here, we have a picture of Pikachus (cute, aren’t they?). But claims tell there are three bananas hidden among the Pikachus.

Can you spot the three bananas within 6 seconds?

Here are some additional tips for finding the bananas:

Look for the colours of the bananas: The bananas are all the same colours as the Pikachus.

Look for the pattern of the bananas: Sometimes, you need to use your critical thinking to see the bananas. The bananas might be hidden cleverly.

Your time starts now! You have 6 seconds to find the three bananas!

This viral puzzle is clever and smart for testing your observation skills. You have to use your creativity to solve this one. Puzzles like this help to keep your brain active and healthy.

Hurry up! Time is running out!

Did you find all three bananas?

Do not worry! we have provided the answer below.

Did you spot all three bananas among the Pikachus within 6 seconds?

Great work!

You have the sharpest vision. The bananas are so cleverly hidden in this puzzle that only 0.1% of people were able to spot them.

Find Three Bananas In The Picture Puzzle With Answer

However, If you are still trying to find all three bananas, we have provided the solution below.

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

