Personality Test: Your Forehead Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Forehead Shape Personality Test: As per feng shui face reading, the forehead of a person is considered luck sent from heaven. A good straight bright forehead with a prominent, smooth, round, and shiny spot indicates good fortune, fame, power, and health. But do you know that your forehead also reveals your personality traits?

Your face can tell thousand tales about you. Face reading has been around since the time of Aristotle. In Indian Vedic astrology as well, face reading is a part of the Samudrik Shashtra Vidya which analyses the features of your face, including your forehead. Your forehead shape can reveal your hidden personality traits, strengths, weaknesses, nature, mindset, and behaviour style.

Personality Test: What Does Your Forehead Shape Reveal About Your Personality?

#1 Broad Forehead Shape Personality Traits

If you have broad forehead shape, your personality traits reveal that you prefer to stay two steps ahead of the crowd. You are most likely the alpha in your group. You may be usually calm and serene, however, you have a control freak in you. You like things to go according to you. Somehow, people also trust your opinion due to your highly wise and intuitive nature. You are also good at giving advice, be it practical or emotional. You have a good balance of IQ (Intelligence Quotient) and EQ (Emotional Quotient).

People with big foreheads like Sonakshi Sinha or Angelina Jolie are found to be curious. As much as you enjoy the journey, you are also interested in knowing where the path is taking you. You are a quick learner. You love to explore new opportunities. Usually, people with big foreheads are found among royalties, celebrities, successful businesspeople, etc. Put on that grin because a big forehead is a sign of abundance and prosperity.

#2 Narrow Forehead Shape Personality Traits

If you have narrow forehead shape, your personality traits reveal that you are a sentimental individual. You may follow your heart more than your head. You may enjoy solitude more than the crowd. However, no matter how emotional you may be, you do not let sour circumstances affect you much. You will occupy yourself with creative projects to alchemize your negative emotions into something great. You may be empathetic and enjoy being helpful to others however you avoid getting too close to people due to the fear of getting hurt.

People with narrow foreheads like Alia Bhatt love spreading happiness with kind acts. You do not like to garner publicity for acts of charity or noble causes. You do your deeds quietly. You also do not like to be judged for your choices. You may seem coy and introverted but you have a knack for living life on your terms. You do not like to live according to the norms set by the society. You are also a committed partner. You look for relationships that are for the long haul. Your level of commitment also shows up at work. You will be punctual with the deadlines and deliver quality work.

#3 Curved Forehead Shape Personality Traits

If you have curved forehead shape, your personality traits reveal that you are a warm and friendly person. You are likely easy-going and easy to talk to. There is something about your persona that you brighten up any room you walk into. People may find your presence uplifting. One moment you can be all kiddish and the next moment, you can be the wisest person in the room who knows what to say and when. You are natural-born leaders who are able to motivate and inspire others. You are a magnetic person.

People with curved foreheads like Deepika Padukone are very calm at handling tough situations. You may be breaking inside but you will still be graceful in the way you carry yourself. You have immense patience and perseverance. You may however suffer a lot in silence. You value emotions. Being kind is your first priority. Your warm and friendly nature makes you empathetic. You have a deep understanding of the human condition.

#4 M-Shaped Forehead Personality Traits

If you have m-shaped forehead shape, your personality traits reveal that you are artistic and analytical. One can describe you as the best of both worlds. You enjoy things that offer you room for self-expression. You can beautifully pull up a concoction of traditional and contemporary in one frame. You are poised and sophisticated. You do not follow the crowd. You like to bring exclusivity to everything you do. For example, you will not wear something just because everyone is wearing it. You like to a statement with your own style.

People with M-shaped foreheads like Aishwarya Rai possess exceptional building skills. You can create masterpieces with unique thoughts and ideas from scratch. You also do not cry over spilt milk. If something does not work out, just in case, you will learn from it and move on to making better choices. Though, your anger is something one should watch out for. But the good part is that you are forgiving too. You do not waste your energy and time holding grudges.

Did you enjoy reading about your personality traits based on your forehead?

