10 Facts about Queen Elizabeth II: The longest reigning Monarch of Britain passes away

Queen Elizabeth II facts: Queen Elizabeth II peacefully passed away in her sleep on September 8, 2022. She was the longest reigning queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Elizabeth II was born on April 21, 1926 in London and was the elder daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. At the time her birth, she was named Elizabeth Alexander Mary as she was named after her mother Queen Elizabeth, her paternal great grandmother Alexandra and her paternal grandmother Queen Mary. Elizabeth II got married to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh on November 20, 1947.

As Queen Elizabeth’s reign of more than 70 years comes to an end, check these 10 facts about Queen Elizabeth II- the longest reigning Monarch of Britain.

10 Facts about Queen Elizabeth II

1. Two Birthdays

Queen Elizabeth II had two birthdays as her actual birthday was on April 21 which was held in private and an official public declaration on the second Tuesday in June, when the summery weather tends to be better for parades.

2. Queen Elizabeth became the first Monarch to send an email

In the year 1976, Queen Elizabeth II became the first Royal to send an e-mail. On March 26, 1976 when she visited the telecommunication research centre in England, she sent an email using ARPANET.

3. Elizabeth II served in World War II

Queen Elizabeth II also became the first and the only woman in the history of the British Royal family to serve in the military. Suring WWII, she was just 18 years old when she got into the women’s Auxilary Territorial Service (ATS).

4. Queen Elizabeth II learned how to fire

Elizabeth II, as her training to fight Nazis learned how to shoot a gun with the UK’s former Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s Tommy Gun. She was just 14 years old at the time.

5. Queen of England did not need passport to travel

Queen Elizabeth II did not need a passport to travel. It was one of many privileges that the Queen of England enjoyed. The reason was that every single passport is issued in the Queen’s name so it did not make sense if she carried her own.

6. Elizabeth II was a trained mechanic

After she got into the Army during World War II, Queen Elizabeth II learned how to change truck wheels, and fix car engines among others.

7. As a Queen, Elizabeth II was served by 15 Prime Ministers

Queen Elizabeth II was served by 15 Prime ministers of the United Kingdom. The list covers Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher and the last was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

8. Allowed to drive without licence

As the Queen of England, Elizabeth II was allowed to drive without licence in the country. Even in her later years, she was seen driving on many occasions.

9. Queen became a homeowner when she was just 6 years old

Queen Elizabeth II became a homeowner at the age of 6 years when the people of Wales gifted her a house in the grounds of Windsor’s Royal Lodge. It was named Y Bwthyn Bach, meaning small cottage.

10. Queen Elizabeth II published her first Instagram post in 2019

The first Instagram post by the Queen of England was in 2019. The Instagram handle is known as ‘The Royal Family’.

