There are around 3.5 to 4 lakh varieties of flowers in the world. Among these, Rafflesia arnoldii makes the cut as the largest flower in the world due to its enormous size. It is named after British surgeon Joseph Arnold, who was the first to study the sample of this flower in 1818.

This flower is found only in the rainforests of Indonesia, especially in the islands of Borneo and Sumatra. Also known as the corpse flower due to the putrid smell it emits from its petals.

Studies show that the stinking smell is the key to attracting flies and beetles. Let us explore the features of the flower, its distribution and mechanism of survival.

Largest Flower in the World: Distribution across the World

Rafflesia arnoldii is known as the stinking corpse lily or corpse flower. It’s found only in the Southeast Asian rainforests, especially in the islands of Borneo and Sumatra. This flower grows in dense, moist rainforests where minimal sunlight reaches the forest floor.