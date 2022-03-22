Raghav Chadha Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Career, Net Worth, and More about Delhi MLA

Raghav Chadha Biography: Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha is among the five candidates nominated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The remaining four nominees are former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, IIT professor Sandeep Pathak, LPU founder Ashok Kumar Mittal, and industrialist Sanjeev Arora. These candidates have filed their nominations for March 31 Rajya Sabha polls.

As AAP nominated MLA Raghav Chadha, along with four others, for Rajya Sabha from Punjab, we take a look at his life.

Raghav Chadha Biography

Birth 11 November 1988 Age 33 years Family Sunil Chadha (Father) Education Modern School University of Delhi Institute of Chartered Accounts of India London School of Economics Occupation Delhi MLA Political Party Aam Aadmi Party Instagram raghavchadha88 Twitter @raghav_chadha Net Worth Rs. 20 lakhs (as of 2020)

Read | Karolina Bielawska Biography: Birth, Age, Height, Weight, Hobbies, Instagram, and More About Miss World Winner 2021

Raghav Chadha Biography: Birth, Age and Education

Raghav Chadha was born on 11 November 1988 in New Delhi. He attended Modern School, Barakhamba Road and is an alumna of the University of Delhi (DU). The 33-year-old also holds a degree in Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India and a certification course of EMBA from the London School of Economics.

Raghav Chadha Career

Before starting his career as a Delhi MLA, Raghav Chadha worked at accountancy firms such as Deloitte, Shyam Malpani, and Grant Thornton. He is a practising Chartered Accountant (CA).

At the age of 26 years, he won the 2015 Delhi Legislative Assembly election on Aam Aadmi Party's ticket and was appointed as the party's national treasurer.

He was appointed as an advisor to Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia in 2016 wherein he assisted him in the preparation of the 2016-17 budget on Rs. 1 per month salary.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he contested against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri from the South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency but lost.

In the 2020 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, he contested from the Rajendra Nagar against BJP's RP Singh and won the seat. Post this, he was appointed as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and was assigned a water portfolio in the Delhi Government.

He has now been nominated as one of the five candidates for AAP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Punjab.

Meet AAP's 5 new Rajya Sabha MPs 🥳



1. Ashok Mittal

2. Harbhajan Singh

3. Raghav Chadha

4. Sandeep Pathak

5. Sanjeev Arora pic.twitter.com/wlRuemaajc — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 21, 2022

Raghav Chadha Controversy

He courted controversy after his appointment as an advisor to Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia was terminated by then Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh. He returned an amount of Rs. 2.50 received as salary for 75 days.

Raghav Chadha Wife

Raghav Chadha is unmarried and is considered one of the most eligible bachelors. He once said, "I am single. I don't have time to watch a movie, do you think I'll have time for a girl? There is only one girl who understands my schedule, and that's my mother."

Also Read | List of Chief Ministers of Punjab (1947-2022)