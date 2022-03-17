Karolina Bielawska Biography: Birth, Age, Height, Weight, Hobbies, Instagram, and More About Miss World Winner 2021

Karolina Bielawska Biography: Karolina Bielawska is the winner of the 70th Miss World. She was crowned by previously reigning miss world Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica at Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Shree Saini of the United States is the first runner up of Miss World 2021 while Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire is the second runner up of the pageant.

Through this article, we take a look at her birth, age, height, weight, hobbies, Instagram and more.

Karolina Bielawska Biography

Birth 1999 Age 22 Education Lodz University of Technology Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 50 kg Instagram @karolinabielawska Beauty Pageants Miss World 2021 (winner) Miss Polonia 2019 (winner)

Karolina Bielawska Biography: Birth, Age, and Education

Karolina Bielawska was born in 1999 in Lodz, Poland. The 22-year-old Miss World is an alumna of the Lodz University of Technology and is currently pursuing her post-graduation in Management and will complete her studies with a PhD.

Karolina Bielawska: Pageantry Career

Karolina Bielawska is the winner of Miss Polonia 2019. She is the reigning Miss World 2021.

Beauty with a Purpose project

Karolina Bielawska through her Beauty with a Purpose project, Zupa Na Pietrynie, help homeless people, spread awareness for the homelessness crisis, and fight against social exclusion.

Every Sunday her initiative provides hot meals, food packages, drinks, clothing, masks, law advice and professional medical support to almost 300 people in need in Lodz.

Her project even helped people register for vaccination who were unable to get permission for the COVID-19 vaccine. Her project even built a Social bathroom for people in the homelessness crisis in Lodz.

Karolina Bielawska: Height and Weight

Karolina Bielawska is 5 feet 10 inches (1.79 m or 179 cm) tall and her weight is 50 kg (110 lbs).

Karolina Bielawska: Hair and Eye color

The reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Karolina Bielawska: Hobbies

Miss World 2021 winner Karolina Bielawska loves travelling, swimming and scuba diving.

