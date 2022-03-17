Miss World 2021 Winner: Meet Karolina Biewleska of Poland, a PG Student and Model who Aspires to be a Motivational Speaker

Miss World 2021 Winner: Miss World 2021 is Karolina Biewleska from Poland. She became the 70th Miss World to wear the coveted crown having different shades of blue. The coronation was done by the previously reigning Miss World, Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica at 8:30 am IST at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Our Miss World 2021 is Karolina Bielawska from Poland! #missworld pic.twitter.com/jYkjbylUub — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

After wearing the coveted blue crown, Miss World 2021 Karolina Biewleska said, “When I heard my name I was shocked, I still can’t believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life.”

Shree Saini of the United States is the first runner up of Miss World 2021 while Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire is the second runner up of the pageant.

Our newly crowned Miss World Karolina Bielawska from Poland with 1st Runner Up Shree Saini from United States 2nd Runner up Olivia Yace from Côte d’Ivoire#missworld pic.twitter.com/FFskxtk0KO — Miss World (@MissWorldLtd) March 17, 2022

As the world is rejoicing the historic win of Miss World 2021 winner, Karolina Biewleska from Poland, we take a look at her life.

Miss World 2021 Winner: Who is Karolina Biewleska from Poland?

According to the official website of Miss World Organization, Karolina Biewleska is pursuing a Master’s Degree in Management and would like to continue her studies with a PhD. Karolina also works as a Model. She enjoys swimming and scuba diving and playing tennis and badminton. Miss World 2021 Karolina Biewleska aspires to be a Motivational Speaker.

Helping the homeless

Karolina Biewleska is involved in the Beauty with a Purpose project, Zupa Na Pietrynie. The project conceived by her spread awareness for the homelessness crisis and fight against social exclusion, along with helping those in need.

Her project provides constant help to homeless people in crisis and every Sunday, Zupa Na Pietrynie provides hot meals, food packages, drinks, clothing, masks, law advice and professional medical support to almost 300 people in need in Lodz.

Access to COVID-19 vaccine

Many among them did not have access to register for a COVID-19 vaccine but the project was able to get Governmental permission for over 400 people to receive their vaccinations. The project also built the first Social Bathroom for people in the homelessness crisis in Lodz.

According to Miss World Organization, Karolina is very passionate about the voluntary work that she is involved in. We wish Karolina Biewleska the best for the future as she embarks on a new journey.

