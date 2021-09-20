Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Chief Ministers of Punjab (1947-2021)

In this article, we have listed the Chief Ministers of Punjab from 1947 to the present.
The Chief Minister heads the state government in India. He holds de facto executive authority while the Governor is de jure head of the state. 

Article 164 of the Indian Constitution deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor.

Charanjit Singh Channi is the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, following the resignation of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and his Council of Ministers. Check the complete list of Chief Ministers of Punjab from 1947 to the present. 

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party
1. Gopi Chand Bhargava

15 August 1947

-

13 April 1949

 Indian National Congress
2. Bhim Sen Sachar

13 April 1949

-

18 October 1949

 Indian National Congress
(1) Gopi Chand Bhargava

18 October 1949

-

20 June 1951

 Indian National Congress
  President's Rule

20 June 1951

-

17 April 1952

  
(2) Bhim Sen Sachar

17 April 1952

-

23 January 1956

 Indian National Congress
3.  Partap Singh Kairon

23 January 1956

-

21 June 1964

 Indian National Congress
(1) Gopi Chand Bhargava

21 June 1964

-

6 July 1964

 Indian National Congress
4. Ram Kishan

7 July 1964

-

5 July 1966

 Indian National Congress
  President's Rule

5 July 1966

-

1 November 1966

  
5.  Giani Gurmukh Singh Musafir

1 November 1966

-

8 March 1967

 Indian National Congress
6. Gurnam Singh

8 March 1967

-

25 November 1967

Akali Dal - Sant Fateh Singh

(BJS-CPI)
7.  Lachhman Singh Gill

25 November 1967

-

23 August 1968

 Punjab Janta Party (INC)
  President's Rule

23 August 1968

-

17 February 1969

  
(6) Gurnam Singh

17 February 1969

-

27 March 1970

 SAD-BJS
8. Parkash Singh Badal

27 March 1970

-

14 June 1971

 Shiromani Akali Dal (BJS)
  President's Rule

14 June 1971

-

17 March 1972

  
9. Zail Singh

17 March 1972

-

30 April 1977

 Indian National Congress
  President's Rule

30 April 1977

-

20 June 1977

  
(8) Parkash Singh Badal

20 June 1977

-

17 February 1980

Shiromani Akali Dal

(JP-CPI)
  President's Rule

17 February 1980

-

6 June 1980

  
10.  Darbara Singh

6 June 1980

-

6 Octo0ber 1983

 Indian National Congress
  President's Rule

6 Octo0ber 1983

-

29 September 1985

  
11. Surjit Singh Barnala

29 September 1985

-

11 June 1987

 Shiromani Akali Dal
  President's Rule

11 June 1987

-

25 February 1992

  
12. Beant Singh

25 February 1992

-

31 August 1995

 Indian National Congress
13. Harcharan Singh Brar

31 August 1995

-

21 November 1996

 Indian National Congress
14.  Rajinder Kaur Bhattal

21 November 1996

-

11 February 1997

 Indian National Congress
(8) Parkash Singh Badal

12 February 1997

-

26 February 2002

Shiromani Akali Dal

(BJP)
15. Amarinder Singh

26 February 2002

-

1 March 2007

 Indian National Congress
(8) Parkash Singh Badal

1 March 2007

-

16 March 2017

Shiromani Akali Dal

(BJP)
(15) Amarinder Singh

16 March 2017

-

18 September 2021

Indian National Congress
16.  Charanjit Singh Channi

20 September 2021

-

Present

Indian National Congress

A Brief History of present-day Punjab

Punjab Province was headquartered in Lahore and under the Government of India Act 1935, a bicameral legislature was set up with a legislative assembly and a legislative council with a government headed by the Prime Minister. 

Post the partition of India, the Patiala and East Punjab States Union (PEPSU) was formed. It was inaugurated on 15 July 1948 and was formally designated as a state in 1950. PEPSU was earlier headed by the Premier and the Chief Minister became the head of the government in the state in 1952. 

Following the States Reorganisation Act, 1956, the PEPSU was mostly merged with East Punjab. East Punjab was formed in 1947 and was renamed Punjab in 1950. On 1 November 1966, Haryana was carved out of Punjab, and several other northeastern districts were merged into Himachal Pradesh. 

