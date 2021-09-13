The Governor is de jure head of the state but the de facto executive authority rests with the Chief Minister, as per the Indian Constitution. In simpler terms, the Chief Minister of a state in India heads the Government. Article 164 of the Constitution of India deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor.

Following the Mahagujarat movement, the Gujarati-speaking districts were carved out of Bombay State and Gujarat was created on 1 May 1960. The inaugural Chief Minister of the state was Jivraj Narayan Mehta of the Indian National Congress.

After the exit of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and his Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel took oath as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat at 2:20 p.m. today. In this article, we have provided a list of all the Chief Ministers of Gujarat from 1960-2021.

List of Chief Ministers of Gujarat (1960-2021)

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party 1. Jivraj Narayan Mehta 1 May 1960 - 19 September 1963 Indian National Congress 2. Balwantrai Mehta 19 September 1963 - 19 September 1965 Indian National Congress 3. Hitendra Kanaiyalal Desai 19 September 1965 - 12 May 1971 Indian National Congress Indian National Congress (O) [since 3 April 1967] President's Rule 13 May 1971 - 17 March 1972 4. Ghanshyam Oza 17 March 1972 - 17 July 1973 Indian National Congress 5. Chimanbhai Patel 17 July 1973 - 9 February 1974 Indian National Congress President's Rule 9 February 1974 - 18 June 1975 6. Babubhai J. Patel 18 June 1975 - 12 March 1976 Indian National Congress (O) (Janata Morcha) President's Rule 12 March 1976 - 24 December 1976 7. Madhav Singh Solanki 24 December 1976 - 10 April 1977 Indian National Congress (6) Babubhai J. Patel 11 April 1977 - 17 February 1980 Janata Party President's Rule 17 February 1980 - 6 June 1980 (7) Madhav Singh Solanki 7 June 1980 - 6 July 1985 Indian National Congress 8. Amarsinh Chaudhary 6 July 1985 - 9 December 1989 Indian National Congress (7) Madhav Singh Solanki 10 December 1989 - 3 March 1990 Indian National Congress (5) Chimanbhai Patel 4 March 1990 - 17 February 1994 Janata Dal Indian National Congress (since 17 February 1994) 9. Chhabildas Mehta 17 February 1994 - 13 March 1995 Indian National Congress 10. Keshubhai Patel 14 March 1995 - 21 October 1995

Bharatiya Janata Party 11. Suresh Mehta 21 October 1995 - 19 September 1996

Bharatiya Janata Party President's Rule 19 September 1996 - 23 October 1996 12. Shankersinh Vaghela 23 October 1996 - 27 October 1997

Rashtriya Janata Party 13. Dilip Parikh 28 October 1997 - 4 March 1998

Rashtriya Janata Party (10) Keshubhai Patel 4 March 1998 - 6 October 2001

Bharatiya Janata Party 14. Narendra Modi 7 October 2001 - 22 May 2014

Bharatiya Janata Party 15. Anandiben Patel 22 May 2014 - 7 August 2016

Bharatiya Janata Party 16. Vijay Rupani 7 August 2016 - 13 September 2021

Bharatiya Janata Party 17. Bhupendra Patel 13 September 2021 - Present

Bharatiya Janata Party

Key Highlights:

1- The first Chief Minister of the state was Jivraj Narayan Mehta.

2- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat (2001-2014).

3- The first female Chief Minister of the state is Anandiben Patel.

