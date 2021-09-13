Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Chief Ministers of Gujarat (1960-2021)

In this article, we have provided a list of all the Chief Ministers of Gujarat from 1960 to the present, along with their tenures and parties.
Created On: Sep 13, 2021 13:04 IST
Modified On: Sep 13, 2021 16:28 IST
List of all Chief Ministers of Gujarat (1960-2021)
List of all Chief Ministers of Gujarat (1960-2021)

The Governor is de jure head of the state but the de facto executive authority rests with the Chief Minister, as per the Indian Constitution. In simpler terms, the Chief Minister of a state in India heads the Government. Article 164 of the Constitution of India deals with the appointment of the Chief Minister and other Ministers by the Governor. 

Following the Mahagujarat movement, the Gujarati-speaking districts were carved out of Bombay State and Gujarat was created on 1 May 1960. The inaugural Chief Minister of the state was Jivraj Narayan Mehta of the Indian National Congress.

After the exit of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and his Cabinet, Bhupendra Patel took oath as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat at 2:20 p.m. today. In this article, we have provided a list of all the Chief Ministers of Gujarat from  1960-2021. 

List of Chief Ministers of Gujarat (1960-2021)

S.No. Chief Minister Tenure Party
1. Jivraj Narayan Mehta

1 May 1960

-

19 September 1963

 Indian National Congress
2. Balwantrai Mehta

19 September 1963

-

19 September 1965

 Indian National Congress
3. Hitendra Kanaiyalal Desai

19 September 1965

-

12 May 1971

Indian National Congress

Indian National Congress (O) [since 3 April 1967]
  President's Rule

13 May 1971

-

17 March 1972

  
4. Ghanshyam Oza

17 March 1972

-

17 July 1973

 Indian National Congress
5. Chimanbhai Patel

17 July 1973

-

9 February 1974

 Indian National Congress
  President's Rule

9 February 1974

-

18 June 1975

  
6. Babubhai J. Patel

18 June 1975

-

12 March 1976

Indian National Congress (O)

(Janata Morcha)
  President's Rule

12 March 1976

-

24 December 1976

  
7. Madhav Singh Solanki

24 December 1976

-

10 April 1977

 Indian National Congress
(6) Babubhai J. Patel

11 April 1977

-

17 February 1980

 Janata Party
  President's Rule

17 February 1980

-

6 June 1980

  
(7) Madhav Singh Solanki

7 June 1980

-

6 July 1985

 Indian National Congress
8. Amarsinh Chaudhary

6 July 1985

-

9 December 1989

 Indian National Congress
(7) Madhav Singh Solanki

10 December 1989

-

3 March 1990

 Indian National Congress
(5) Chimanbhai Patel

4 March 1990

-

17 February 1994

Janata Dal 

 

Indian National Congress (since 17 February 1994)
9. Chhabildas Mehta

17 February 1994

-

13 March 1995

 Indian National Congress
10. Keshubhai Patel

14  March 1995

-

21 October 1995
Bharatiya Janata Party
11. Suresh Mehta

21 October 1995

-

19 September 1996
Bharatiya Janata Party
  President's Rule

19 September 1996

-

23 October 1996

  
12. Shankersinh Vaghela

23 October 1996

-

27 October 1997
Rashtriya Janata Party
13. Dilip Parikh

28 October 1997

-

4 March 1998
Rashtriya Janata Party
(10) Keshubhai Patel

4 March 1998

-

6 October 2001
Bharatiya Janata Party
14. Narendra Modi

7 October 2001

-

22 May 2014
Bharatiya Janata Party
15. Anandiben Patel

22 May 2014

-

7 August 2016
Bharatiya Janata Party
16. Vijay Rupani

7 August 2016

-

13 September 2021
Bharatiya Janata Party
17. Bhupendra Patel

13 September 2021

-

Present
Bharatiya Janata Party

Key Highlights: 

1- The first Chief Minister of the state was Jivraj Narayan Mehta.

2- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat (2001-2014).

3- The first female Chief Minister of the state is Anandiben Patel. 

Also Read: List of all Chief Ministers of Assam (1937-2021)

 

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post

Comments