List of Chief Ministers of Maharashtra: The Indian State of Maharashtra was created on 1 May 1960 after the dissolution of the Bombay State. Yashwantrao Chavan, who was serving as the third CM of Bombay State since 1956, became the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra-- the wealthiest state in the country.

Maharashtra has 288 assembly seats which are the third highest in India. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh.

List of Chief Ministers of Maharashtra

Chief Minister Tenure Party 1. Yashwantrao Chavan 1 May 1960 TO 19 November 1962 Indian National Congress 2. Marotrao Kannamwar 20 November 1962 to 24 November 1963 Indian National Congress 3. P. K. Sawant 25 November 1963 to 4 December 1963 Indian National Congress 4. Vasantrao Naik 5 December 1963 to 1 March 1967 Indian National Congress 5. Shankarrao Chavan 21 February 1975 to 16 May 1977 Indian National Congress 6. Vasantdada Patil 17 May 1977 to 5 March 1978, 5 March 1978 to 18 July 1978 Indian National Congress (Urs) 7. Sharad Pawar 18 July 1978 to 17 February 1980 Indian National Congress (Socialist) 8. Abdul Rehman Antulay 9 June 1980 to 12 January 1982 Indian National Congress 9. Babasaheb Bhosale 21 January 1982 to 1 February 1983 Indian National Congress 6. Vasantdada Patil 2 February 1983 to 1 June 1985 Indian National Congress 10. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar 3 June 1985 to 6 March 1986 Indian National Congress 5. Shankarrao Chavan 12 March 1986 to 26 June 1988 Indian National Congress 7. Sharad Pawar 26 June 1988 to 25 June 1991 Indian National Congress 11. Sudhakarrao Naik 25 June 1991 to 22 February 1993 Indian National Congress 7. Sharad Pawar 6 March 1993 to 14 March 1995 Indian National Congress 12. Manohar Joshi 14 March 1995 to 31 January 1999 Shiv Sena (Sena-BJP) 13. Narayan Rane 1 February 1999 to 17 October 1999 Shiv Sena (Sena-BJP) 14. Vilasrao Deshmukh 18 October 1999 to 16 January 2003 Indian National Congress (Congress-NCP) 15. Sushilkumar Shinde 18 January 2003 to 30 October 2004 Indian National Congress (Congress-NCP) 14. Vilasrao Deshmukh 1 November 2004 to 4 December 2008 Indian National Congress (Congress-NCP) 16. Ashok Chavan 7 November 2009 to 9 November 2010 Indian National Congress (Congress-NCP) 17. Prithviraj Chavan 11 November 2010 to 26 September 2014 Indian National Congress (Congress-NCP) 18. Devendra Fadnavis 31 October 2014 to 12 November 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP-Sena) 18. Devendra Fadnavis 23 November 2019 to 26 November 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP-Sena) 19. Uddhav Thackeray 28 November 2019-Present Shiv Sena

Vasantrao Naik is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He served for 11 years and 77 days as the Chief Minister of the state. He was in office from December 1963 to February 1975.

Vasantrao Naik was the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra who completed his full term of five years.

Devendra Fadnavis was the first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar is the youngest (at 38 years) Chief Minister of Maharashtra. At the age of 44 years; Devendra Fadnavis was the second youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

