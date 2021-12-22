Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Chief Ministers of Maharashtra: Maharashtra is the wealthiest state in India. It has 288 assembly seats which are the third highest in India. Yashwantrao Chavan was the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra while Uddhav Thackrey is the current Chief Minister of the state. Check the complete list of Chief Ministers of Maharashtra below.
List of Chief Ministers of Maharashtra: The Indian State of Maharashtra was created on 1 May 1960 after the dissolution of the Bombay State. Yashwantrao Chavan, who was serving as the third CM of Bombay State since 1956, became the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra-- the wealthiest state in the country. 

Maharashtra has 288 assembly seats which are the third highest in India. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Minister

Tenure

Party

1. Yashwantrao Chavan

1 May 1960 TO 19 November 1962

Indian National Congress

2. Marotrao Kannamwar

20 November 1962 to 24 November 1963

Indian National Congress

3. P. K. Sawant

25 November 1963 to 4 December 1963

Indian National Congress

4. Vasantrao Naik

 5 December 1963 to 1 March 1967

Indian National Congress

5. Shankarrao Chavan

 21 February 1975 to 16 May 1977

Indian National Congress

6. Vasantdada Patil

17 May 1977 to 5 March 1978, 5 March 1978 to 18 July 1978

Indian National Congress (Urs)

7. Sharad Pawar

 18 July 1978 to 17 February 1980

Indian National Congress (Socialist)

8. Abdul Rehman Antulay

9 June 1980 to 12 January 1982

Indian National Congress

9. Babasaheb Bhosale

 21 January 1982 to 1 February 1983

Indian National Congress

6. Vasantdada Patil

 2 February 1983 to 1 June 1985

Indian National Congress

10. Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar

 3 June 1985 to 6 March 1986

Indian National Congress

5. Shankarrao Chavan

 12 March 1986 to 26 June 1988

Indian National Congress

7. Sharad Pawar

26 June 1988 to 25 June 1991

Indian National Congress

11. Sudhakarrao Naik

 25 June 1991 to 22 February 1993

Indian National Congress

7. Sharad Pawar

6 March 1993 to 14 March 1995

Indian National Congress

12. Manohar Joshi

 14 March 1995 to 31 January 1999

Shiv Sena (Sena-BJP)

13. Narayan Rane

1 February 1999 to 17 October 1999

Shiv Sena (Sena-BJP)

14. Vilasrao Deshmukh

 18 October 1999 to 16 January 2003

Indian National Congress

(Congress-NCP)

15. Sushilkumar Shinde

18 January 2003 to 30 October 2004

Indian National Congress

(Congress-NCP)

14. Vilasrao Deshmukh

 1 November 2004 to 4 December 2008

Indian National Congress

(Congress-NCP)

16. Ashok Chavan

 

 7 November 2009 to 9 November 2010

Indian National Congress

(Congress-NCP)

17. Prithviraj Chavan

 11 November 2010 to 26 September 2014

Indian National Congress

(Congress-NCP)

18. Devendra Fadnavis

31 October 2014 to 12 November 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party

(BJP-Sena)

 

18. Devendra Fadnavis

 23 November 2019 to  26 November 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party

(BJP-Sena)

19. Uddhav Thackeray

28 November 2019-Present

Shiv Sena

Vasantrao Naik is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He served for 11 years and 77 days as the Chief Minister of the state. He was in office from December 1963 to February 1975. 

Vasantrao Naik was the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra who completed his full term of five years. 

Devendra Fadnavis was the first Chief Minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar is the youngest (at 38 years) Chief Minister of Maharashtra. At the age of 44 years; Devendra Fadnavis was the second youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

