Bhagwant Mann Biography: Age, Family, Comedy and Political Career, Chief Minister of Punjab Journey, and More

Bhagwant Mann Biography: The Legislative Assembly Election in Punjab has been concluded and the results were announced on March 10, 2022. AAP convincingly won the election and the comedian-turned politician is all set to take charge of the top post as Chief Minister of Punjab. He is a sitting Member of Parliament from Punjab who was chosen as the AAP's chief ministerial candidate on January, 2022, and now he has won the Punjab polls from the Dhuri seat.

It is said that when he joined politics, his career as a comedian was at its peak. He joined Manpreet Badal's People's Party of Punjab in 2011.

He won the Dhuri seat by a margin of 58, 206 seats, beating his rival and Congress MLA, Dalvir Singh Goldy. He usually rallied the crowds with "inquilab zindabad," wearing a trademark yellow turban of freedom fighters. Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a picture of himself with Balwant Mann. See below:

Take a look at the 48-year-old politician Bhagwant Mann's early life, family, comedy, and political career, including his journey to Chief Minister and more.

Bhagwant Mann: Key Facts

Name Bhagwant Singh Mann Born 17 October 1973 Place of Birth Satoj, Sangrur, Punjab, India Age 48 Parent(s) Father: Shri Mohinder Singh Mother: Smt. Harpal Kaur Spouse(s) Smt. Inderpreet Kaur (ex-wife) Children 2 Education Graduate from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam. Political Party Aam Aadmi Party Other political

affiliations People's Party of Punjab Profession Politician, social worker, comedian, singer, actor

Bhagwant Mann Biography: Early Life, Family, Education, Marriage, Wife, Children

He was born on October 17, 1973, into a Sikh family in Satoj village in the Sangrur district, Punjab, India. His father's name is Shri Mohinder Singh, and his mother's name is Smt. Harpal Kaur. He did his graduation from Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam. His ex-wife is Smt. Inderpreet Kaur. The couple separated in 2015. They have two children.

Bhagwant Mann: Comedy, Film Career and TV shows

He participated in comedy festivals and inter-college competitions. In a competition at the Punjabi University, Patiala, he won two gold medals in a competition for the Shaheed Udham Singh Government College, Sunam.

He developed several comedy routines about typical Indian issues, including politics, business, and sports. He did his first comedy album with Jagtar Jaggi. They together also made a TV programme known as Jugnu Kehnda Hai for Alpha ETC Punjabi. After ten years, they were separated.

Bhagwant Mann then entered into a partnership with Rana Ranbir. They together made a TV programme called "Jungnu Mast Mast" for Alpha ETC Punjabi only.

Mann and Jaggi also reunited and toured Canada and England in 2006 with their shoes, "No Life With Wife."

He also competed in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus in 2008 and gained more popularity, and his audience also increased.

He also acted in a National Award-winning movie, "Main Maa Punjab Dee". It was directed by Balwant Dullat. He also acted in Jugnu Hazir Hai on MH One.

He joined Creative Music Company in 1992 and started doing several shows. He was also active in the field of discography till 2013. He made his debut with the film Kachehri in 1994. Until 2018, he appeared in more than 12 films.

Some of his famous movies are:



Main Maa Punjab Dee (1998) Sukhmani – Hope for Life (2010) Hero Hitler in Love (2011)

Moga to Melbourne Via Chandigarh (2014) Police in Pollywood (2014) 22g Tussi Ghaint Ho (2015)

Bhagwant Mann: Political Career

In 2011, Balwant Mann joined the People's Party. He successfully contested assembly elections in the Lehra constituency in 2012.

He joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 to contest elections in the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. He won his first Lok Sabha election against former union minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa. He contested the assembly election in Jalalabad in 2017 against Sukhbir Singh Badal and Ravneet Singh Bittu. But he lost the election to Badal.

Balwant Mann as a Member of Parliament

His first term was from 2014 to 2019. He was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha in May 2014 from the Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency. He defeated Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

His second term was from 2019 to date. He was re-elected in May 2019 to the 17th Lok Sabha from the Sangrur Lok Sabha Constituency. He won his second term in Parliament. He won against Kewal Singh Dhillon (INC) and Parminder Singh Dhindsa (Shiromani Akali Dal).

In January 2022, he was chosen as the Chief Minister of Punjab's candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party for the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election.

Balwant Mann: Chief Minister of Punjab

Mr. Kejriwal said that "Mr. Mann's selection as the party's CM candidate was based on "public opinion" through a phone call.

Mr. Mann won the 2022 Punjab Legislative Assembly election from Dhuri Vidhan Sabha on March 10, 2022, by a massive margin of 58,206 votes. AAP won 92 seats out of 117 in the Punjab Assembly Elections of 2022, and Balwant Mann will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Mr. Mann announced that he would be taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, which is the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

