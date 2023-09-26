What is the Difference Between Rat and Mouse?

Has it ever happened to you that you couldn't tell whether the small creature scurrying across your kitchen floor was a rat or a mouse? You are not the only one who couldn't differentiate between the two rodents. It is a problem for people worldwide because rats and mice share many similarities in their appearance and behaviour. While they may look similar at first glance, rats and mice are actually different species with distinct characteristics. Let's understand the differences between a rat and a mouse to help you identify which one you are dealing with.

Rat vs Mouse: What are the differences?

Here are some of the prominent differences between a rat and a mouse:

Size

One of the main differences between rats and mice is their size. Rats are generally larger than mice, with an average length of 15–18 inches, while mice are smaller, measuring around 2–7 inches in length. Additionally, rats tend to have a heavier and bulkier build compared to the slender and lighter frame of mice.

Colour

Another noticeable difference between the two is the colour of their coats. Rats can come in a variety of colours, including brown, black, white, and grey, while mice are typically grey or light brown in colour.

Head

When it comes to their heads, rats have larger and more prominent features compared to mice. Rats have broader and blunter snouts and larger ears, while mice have smaller and more delicate facial features. Also, mice have longer whiskers than rats, which helps them navigate in the dark.

Ears

The ears of rats are not only smaller but also flatter, standing upright and often protruding from their heads. On the other hand, mice have bigger and less prominent ears that droop and blend in with their overall facial features.

Tail

The tail of a rat is longer and thicker than that of a mouse, often measuring up to two-thirds of its body length. It serves as a balancing tool and helps rats maintain their agility while climbing and jumping. In contrast, mice have shorter and thinner tails that are more proportionate to their body size, providing them with better manoeuvrability in narrow spaces. The tails of rats are furless and often appear to be pink in colour, whereas mice have fur in their tails, which is often the colour of their overall coat.

Here are the differences between rats and mice summed up for your ease:

Characteristic Rat Mouse Body Size Larger body size Smaller body size Tail Length and Thickness Longer and thicker tail Shorter and thinner tail Tail Appearance Furless tail, often pink in colour Furry tail, matching coat colour Ears Small and blunt Big and droopy Head Big head and blunt snout Small head and sharp snout Locomotion Abilities Excellent climbers and jumpers Better manoeuvrability in narrow spaces Domesticity Often considered pests Can be kept as pets

Rats and mice may share some physical as well as character attributes, but the two are quite distinct in their appearance, behaviour, and how people perceive them. We hope that this article was helpful in explaining the differences between the two rodents. Here are a few more articles to answer some of the most common queries:

