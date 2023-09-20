What is the Difference Between Shrimp and Prawn? Know 5 Key Dissimilarities.

Both shrimp and prawns are delicious seafood options that are available in a variety of cuisines around the globe. There are many people around the world, including seafood lovers, who get confused between shrimps vs prawns despite the two having stark differences. The two sea creatures may have some similarities, the keyword here being some, so it may come as a surprise to you when we tell you that shrimp and prawns are not even the same species. Yes, shrimp and prawns are two entirely different crustaceans.

So, if you are confused about how exactly the two differ from each other, you have come to the right place. Let’s learn about the difference between shrimp and prawn.

Difference Between Shrimp and Prawn

Species

Both shrimp and prawns are decapods, meaning that the two have 10 legs each. However, they are two distinct species. Shrimp belong to the Pleocyemata family, whereas, prawns belong to the Dendrobranchiata family.

Appearance

Shrimp and prawns also differ in their physical appearance. Shrimp tend to have a slender body with a curved shape, while prawns have a more elongated and straighter body. Additionally, shrimp typically have claws on one of their legs, while prawns have claws on three of their legs.

Habitat

Shrimp may be found in both warm and cold water, from the tropics to the poles, and in either fresh or salt water, depending on the species. Only roughly 23% of prawn species live in freshwater.

On the other hand, prawns are found in both freshwater and saltwater. However, majority of the prawn species, unlike shrimps, are freshwater.

Size

Generally speaking, prawns are larger in size than shrimps. However, shrimps bigger in size than prawns and vice versa is also possible. Size alone cannot be a differentiating factor for the two species.

Taste

One would think that since the two crustaceans belong to different species, they would also taste different. Well, they don’t. Both shrimps and prawns have almost identical taste and texture. Thus, they are also used interchangeably in many recipes.

Benefits of Shrimp

Shrimp is quite delicious and nutritious. According to Healthline.com, it is low in calories, but high in iodine, omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fat.

However, it is also high in cholestrol, which may be harmful for individuals with certain health conditions.

Benefits of Prawn

Prawns are also quite packed with nutrients. They are good in calcium, phosphorus, potassium, vitamin A, vitamin E, and other vitamins. Prawns are also high in iron and protein. However, they also have high levels of unsaturated fat, which again, may be a cause of concern.

Nonetheless, both shrimps and prawns have good nutritional values and are delectable seafood. They differ a lot of ways, but also have some similarities, including how they taste, which further propagates the misconception that the two crustaceans are the same.

