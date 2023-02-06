What Is The Difference Between Plant-Based And Vegan?

Plant-based and vegan diets are two terms that are often used interchangeably, but they do have some differences. While both diets focus on plant-based foods, they differ in their approaches and the degree of strictness. Both diets have become increasingly popular in the recent years, however, there is still confusion regarding the two. In this article, we will look at the differences between plant-based diets and vegan diets, and help you determine which is the best for you.

A plant-based diet is a diet that primarily consists of foods derived from plants, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, and seeds. This diet can also include small amounts of animal products, such as dairy or eggs. The focus of a plant-based diet is to consume more plant-based foods and reduce the consumption of animal products, with the ultimate goal of promoting health and wellness.

Related | Plant-Based Meat: What Is It And Why Are People Eating It | Explained

A vegan diet, on the other hand, is a strict form of a plant-based diet that excludes all animal products, including meat, poultry, fish, dairy, eggs, and honey. Veganism is a lifestyle choice that goes beyond just food and also encompasses clothing, personal care products, and other items made from animal-derived materials.

One of the main differences between these two diets is the level of strictness. While a plant-based diet is more flexible and allows for some animal products, a vegan diet is more rigid and eliminates all forms of animal exploitation and cruelty.

Also Read | What Is The Difference Between Lime And Lemon?

Another difference between plant-based and vegan diets is the approach. A plant-based diet focuses on the health benefits of consuming more plant-based foods, while a vegan diet focuses on ethical and environmental concerns.

In terms of health benefits, both plant-based and vegan diets have been shown to provide numerous health benefits, including lower rates of heart disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. However, it is important to note that a poorly planned vegan diet can lead to nutrient deficiencies, so it's important to choose a variety of nutrient-dense plant-based foods and consider supplementing with key nutrients, such as vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids.

You May Also Like | What is the difference between Plantain and Banana?

To sum up, plant-based and vegan diets both focus on plant-based foods, but they differ in their approach and level of strictness. A plant-based diet allows for some animal products, whereas going vegan is not limited to only diet, it is a lifestyle as well, where individuals eliminate all forms of animal exploitation and cruelty. Both diets can provide numerous health benefits, but it is important to choose a variety of nutrient-dense plant-based foods and consider supplementing with key nutrients.

Related | What Is The Difference Between Vegan And Vegetarian?

Don’t Miss | What is the difference between Jam and Jelly?