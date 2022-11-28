What is the difference between vegan and vegetarian? Are they the same thing? If you are asking yourself this question out of curiosity or because you want to know which one is better, you have come to the right place.

In this article, we will learn the difference between a vegan diet and a vegetarian diet and help you decide which is better for you.

What is a Vegan diet?

A vegan diet is a diet consisting of food from plants. It includes:

Veggies And Fruits

Legumes Like Lentils, Beans, And Peas

Seeds And Nuts

Pasta, Rice, And Bread

Dairy Substitutes Including Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, And Soymilk

Dietary Fats

A vegan diet doesn’t include:

Lamb, pork, and other red meats.

Duck, chicken, and other poultry

Fish or shellfish like clams, mussels, and crabs

Eggs

Cheese and butter

Dairy goods such as milk, cream, ice cream, and others.

Mayonnaise (made from eggs)

Honey

What is a Vegetarian diet?

A vegetarian diet is a diet consisting of plant foods and dairy products. A vegetarian may also eat eggs and fish. Other food groups include:

Veggies And Fruits

Legumes Like Lentils, Beans, And Peas

Seeds And Nuts

Pasta, Rice, And Bread

Dairy products derived from animals

Dietary Fats

Honey

Mayonnaise

May also include eggs and fish

A vegetarian diet doesn’t include:

Red meat

Poultry

Seafood

Difference between Vegan and Vegetarian

The key difference between veganism and vegetarianism is that while veganism is the practice of avoiding all meats and animal-derived food, vegetarianism is the practice of avoiding all meats.

Unlike a vegetarian diet, which includes milk, cheese, and honey, a vegan diet does not include any animal-based products.

Veganism is a lifestyle choice where animal products are completely avoided.

Vegetarianism is a way of life where meat consumption is limited or eliminated altogether.

As long as the diet is well planned, both vegetarian and vegan diets can be regarded as appropriate for all periods of life, according to a report from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and various scientific reviews.

However, research indicates that compared to vegans, vegetarians tend to ingest somewhat more calcium and vitamin B12.

Proper planning is needed to get the most health benefits from either vegan or vegetarian.

Both terms are often confused, leading to confusion among consumers. We hope that through this article we were able to help you learn the difference between vegan and vegetarian.

