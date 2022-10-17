Plant-Based Meat: What Is It And Why Are People Eating It | Explained

Plant-based meat (also referred to as vegan meat) is the newest trend that is steadily gaining popularity.

The plant-based movement is taking off, making vegetables the stars of the plate. It has been doing well in the market now with different companies producing it and also offering ways to make your own at home.

From micro-influencers to A-list celebrities, everyone is endorsing the brands selling vegan meat as well as the idea of consuming this ‘artificial meat.’

The market for plant-based meat is growing exponentially. In 2021, the market reached a value of over $8 billion. With brands like Imagine Meat, founded by Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Quorn Food, Incogmeato, and Beyond Meat whose brand ambassador is Kim Kardashian, the market is expected to gain more traction in the coming years.

With this, several questions arise — what exactly is plant-based (vegan) meat? Why are people eating it? Is it healthier? How does it compare to regular meat?

Read on for answers to all of these questions, plus more great benefits from eating more plants!

What Is Plant-Based (Vegan) Meat?

Plant-based meat is a type of meat that comes from plants instead of animals. This vegan meat or fake meat is produced to imitate the texture, taste, and smell of animal-derived meat.

How is plant-based meat produced?

Animals and plants have several biochemical similarities. Both are made up of water, vitamins, minerals, lipids, protein, and dietary fat. These similarities make it easier for the production and procession of plant-based meat.

Soy is mostly used to produce vegan meat. For example, tofu, a popular vegan food is prepared from soy. Seitan, pea protein, and Quorn are made from wheat gluten.

The introduction of vegan meat has acted as a catalyst for vegetarianism or veganism. The demand for plant-based products has grown due to concerns about animal welfare, environmental impact, and health.

Why Are People Eating Plant-Based Meat?

The main reason for the growth in the consumption of plant-based meat is that people want to reduce their environmental impact, and eating meat is one of the biggest contributors to global warming.

Here are some reasons why people choose to eat plant-based or vegan meat:

Eating plant-based products has helped in reducing individual carbon footprint, as well as saving animals from cruelty which has been a growing concern for the past few years.

Plants require less water than animals. To make 1 pound (0.45 kg) of beef, approximately 1,847 gallons (6623.25 liters) of water are used. So switching to vegan meat is an effective way to conserve water.

Reducing the composition of red meat and processed meat can improve overall health, including lowering cholesterol and high blood pressure levels. It is also an effective way to lose weight and stay healthy as actual meat contains more calories than plant-based meat.

Although taste is subjective, many people have found that plant-based meat is tastier than actual meat because they have a more complex flavor profile.

People also prefer plant-based meat over actual meat because of one important reason- vegan meat does not contain skin, bone, or blood and is made from soy, nuts, and seeds.

Is Plant-Based Meat Healthier Than Animal Meat?

According to a study by psychologists at the University of Bath, plant-based meat “offers a healthier and environmentally sustainable option” to consumers. Vegan meat and plant-based dairy products have helped people in staying healthy.

The study states that the consumption of plant-based products helps in gaining muscle mass, reducing overall fat, and offers aid against specific health conditions.

It is also effective in decreasing blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

So, yes, plant-based meat is actually a healthier option than actual meat.

How Does Plant-Based Meat Compare To Regular Meat?

A study published by the Duke University Medical Center has published the following data:

Type of Protein Animal Meat Plant-Based Product (Soy) Calories 220 250 Cholesterol 60 mg 0 mg Sodium 70 mg 370 mg Protein 23 g 19 g

Although ground beef has a higher protein level (albeit by a few) than plant-based products made from soy, the latter has no cholesterol, and switching to a plant-based diet will help reduce the risk of heart disease.

The trend toward eating more plant-based meat is not just about health and the environment, it is also about economics.

With the global crisis looming above us- the rising inflation in several prominent nations, war, and conflicts in many regions, the cost of food has increased substantially. The world is looking for less expensive food alternatives, and plant-based meat and dairy is one of them.