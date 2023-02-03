What is the difference between Plantain and Banana?

Do you know the difference between plantains and bananas? Plantain and banana are two fruits that are often confused due to their similar appearance. While they are both members of the herbaceous plant of the genus Musa, they are distinct fruits and have several key differences. Understanding these differences can help you choose the right fruit for your needs and enjoy its unique flavor and texture.

In this article, we will look at the differences between plantains and bananas.

Difference between Plantain and Banana

Below are some of the most prominent differences between plantain and banana:

Appearance

At first glance, plantains, and bananas may appear to be the same. However, they differ in how they look. Plantains have a thicker skin that is usually green when unripe and yellow or black when ripe. Bananas, on the other hand, have a thinner skin that is yellow when ripe and may have brown spots. Additionally, plantains are considerably bigger in size than bananas.

Taste

One of the biggest differences between plantains and bananas is their taste. When unripe, plantains have a starchy, savory taste that is closer to potatoes than bananas. However, as they are ripe, they become sweeter than bananas. Unripe or green plantains are often used in savory dishes, whereas bananas are typically used in sweet dishes and as a snack.

A banana | Source: BBC Good Food

Texture

Plantains are much firmer and drier than bananas and become softer as they ripen. When unripe, plantains can be difficult to peel and have a dense texture, while ripe bananas are easy to peel and have a creamy, mushy texture.

Uses

Plantains are often boiled, fried, or grilled and used as a staple food in many tropical countries. Because of their starchy flavor, plantains are often used in savory dishes. Bananas, on the other hand, are usually eaten raw and are a popular snack around the world. Because of their sweetness and creamy texture, bananas are often used in sweet dishes like cakes, muffins, bread, custards, pies, and more.

Nutrition

Both plantains and bananas are rich in nutrients, but they differ in their nutritional content. Plantains are higher in potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C than bananas. Bananas are higher in natural sugars, such as fructose, and are a good source of vitamin B6, vitamin C, and potassium.

Plantains | Source: Healthify Me

Both fruits are rich in potassium, a mineral that is often deficient in the diet and may lower blood pressure and lower the risk of heart disease. The two are also high in fiber, which can help to support digestive health.

Plantain vs Banana- What’s the difference

Characteristic Plantains Bananas Appearance Thicker skin that is difficult to peel when unripe. Thinner skin and easier to peel. Taste Starchy when unripe and sweet when ripe. Sweet when ripe and slightly bitter when unripe. Size Bigger than bananas. Smaller in size. Uses Often used in savory dishes because of their starchy taste. Used in sweet dishes like cakes, bread, fruit salads, and custards.

In conclusion, while plantains and bananas may look similar, they have distinct differences in taste, texture, and use. Whether you're a fan of savory or sweet dishes, these two fruits offer something for everyone. So the next time you're at the grocery store, make sure to choose the right fruit for your needs and enjoy the unique flavor and texture of each fruit.

