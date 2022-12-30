What Is The Difference Between Bone And Cartilage

Bone and cartilage are two types of connective tissue in the body, but they differ in several ways. These connective tissues support and connect with other body tissues. The extracellular matrix, often known as the ECM, surrounds cells that are loosely packed in this form of tissue. Living cells comprise the connective tissue in this matrix.

Both bones and cartilage protect the body's internal organs.

Cartilage is a sturdy and flexible connective tissue that protects the joints and bones of the human body. Bone is a rigid body tissue that makes up the skeletal system.

What Is The Difference Between Brain And Mind?

What is bone?

Bone is a live, developing tissue primarily composed of collagen. another component of bone, calcium phosphate, sets it apart from other hard tissues like enamel and shell. The individual bones that make up the human skeletal system and the skeletons of other vertebrates are composed of bone tissue. There are 206 bones in an adult human body. A newborn has 300 bones at birth, which fuse together as the child develops.

There are five types of bones in the human body:

Long bones

Short bones

Flat bones

Sesamoid bones and

Irregular bones

The primary purpose of bones is to act as mineral reservoirs. They also offer structural assistance and shield the body's interior organs.

The Difference Between Reflex Action And Walking.

What is cartilage?

Cartilage is a strong and flexible connective tissue that shields the bones and joints from damage.

When we move our joints, the cartilage present at the ends of the bones lowers friction and keeps the bones from grinding against one another. It is the primary tissue of some body parts, which gives them their shape and structure and also serves as a shock absorber.

What Is The Difference Between Plants And Trees?

Difference between bone and cartilage

Below is a table with the differences between bone and cartilage.

Bones Cartilage Bones are tough and rigid and form the skeletal system. Cartilages are soft, elastic, and flexible connective tissue that protects bones from rubbing against each other. Two types of bones: compact and spongy (also known as cancellous). Three types of cartilages: hyaline, fibrocartilage and elastic cartilage. Has a rich supply of blood via blood vessels. There are no blood vessels, hence no blood. Made of osteoblasts, osteoclasts, and osteocytes. Made of condrocytes. Calcium salt deposits can be found in bone. Cartilages may or may not have calcium salt deposits. Has a bidirectional growth pattern. Has a unidirectional growth pattern. There is a Haversian and Volkmann canal system present. There is no Haversian and Volkmann canal system present. The bone's functions include defending the body against mechanical harm, giving it structure and support, assisting with movement, storing minerals, and producing both red and white blood cells (RBC and WBC). The cartilage supports the respiratory system, acts as a shock absorber between weight-bearing bones, preserves the shape and flexibility of soft appendages, and lessens friction at joints.

What Is The Difference Between Reversible and Irreversible Reaction?

To sum it up, bones and cartilage are connective tissues in our body with different structures, types, and functions. Both are essential to the functioning of the body, providing stability, support, protection, and aid with movement

What Is The Difference Between Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest?