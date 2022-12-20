What Is The Difference Between Reflex Action And Walking?

When you walk, do you ever think about how your feet are moving? But it's crucial to recognize the distinction between a reflex action and walking if you want to advance your understanding of how the human body and brain function.

A reflex action is a type of involuntary movement that can be quickly performed without thinking, typically in a response to stimuli.

Walking is a form of voluntary action that involves coordinated movements between your upper and lower body. When you walk, your knees, hips, and spine move as one unit while your feet engage in rhythmic activity.

To further elaborate, let’s understand what is reflex action.

Normally, when a sensory organ or receptor is triggered by a *stimulus, it sends signals to the brain, which then plans a response to the trigger and sends it to the effector. However, there are instances where a quicker response is needed and this is where the spinal cord comes into the picture.

This type of quick response is called a reflex action. Not the brain, but only the spinal cord is involved in reflex actions, which occur fast and automatically. For example, the pupils of your eyes change accordingly to the amount of light. This action does not involve the brain, but the spinal cord.

Source: Wikipedia

In biology, a stimulus is defined as an event or any change in the external environment that causes an organ or tissue to have a certain functional response.

Related | What Is The Difference Between Plants And Trees?

Here are the most prominent differences between reflex action and walking:

REFLEX ACTION WALKING It is an involuntary action. It is a voluntary action, The peripheral nervous system and the spinal cord are in charge. The central nervous system, i.e., the brain is in charge. Takes place as a response to a stimulus. Does not need a stimulus to take place. We cannot control it. We can control it. Doesn’t involve thinking. Requires thinking. For example, squinting or closing your eyes when looking at a glaringly bright object. _

Related | What Is The Difference Between Reversible and Irreversible Reaction?

In short, the reflex action is a type of involuntary action that takes place quickly with the help of the spinal cord, whereas walking is a voluntary action that takes place with the help of the brain. In reflex action, there is no thinking process involved, on the other hand, in walking a thinking process, though subconscious, is involved.

We hope that this article was helpful in understanding the difference between reflex action and walking.

You Might Also Like These:

What Is The Difference Between Tofu And Paneer?

What Is The Difference Between A Cyclone, Hurricane, And Typhoon?

What Is The Difference Between Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest?

What Is The Difference Between Yogurt And Curd?