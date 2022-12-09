What Is The Difference Between Yogurt And Curd?

Yogurt and curd are both dairy products that are vastly different from each other. Surprising, isn’t it?

Although they look similar and taste the same, almost, the two differ in many aspects, including how they are prepared.

And no, Yogurt is not the western name for curd!

You might be thinking, how exactly are they different from each other?

To understand the difference between yogurt and curd, we have to start from the basics, i.e., how they are prepared.

Differences between Yogurt and Curd

Here are some of the prominent differences between yogurt and curd:

Method of Preparation

The first major difference between yogurt and curd is the way they are prepared.

In Indian households, the curd is made by coagulating milk with edible acids like lemon juice and vinegar.

Yogurt, on the other hand, is made by fermenting milk using bacteria such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus and is practically impossible to make at home.

Also Read | What Is The Difference Between The Arctic And Antarctic?

Amount of Lactose

Curd contains more lactose than yogurt but significantly less lactose when compared to fresh milk.

Because of this, those who are lactose intolerant prefer yogurt, particularly Greek yogurt, over curd.

Also Read | What Is The Difference Between Heart Attack And Cardiac Arrest?

Nutritional Value

Curd is rich in calcium, iron, potassium, and vitamin B6 while yogurt is a wonderful source of calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin B12.

Yogurt lowers the risk of high blood pressure and cholesterol while curd stimulates the brain and promotes digestion.

Flavors

Curd is traditionally consumed simply without any flavors. In Indian households, it is taken with either sugar or jaggery. It is white and has a sour or acidic flavor, which is used to make recipes, and celebrate occasions, and is consumed as a component of Indian cuisine.

Yogurt, on the other hand, comes in a wide variety of flavors. Yogurt flavors typically include strawberry, mango, and blueberry, among many others. Yogurt has a less sour/acidic taste than curd.

Related | What Is The Difference Between Ice Cream And Frozen Desserts?

Yogurt vs Curd- Which is better?

Yogurt and curd are good for health and have nutritional values.

Yogurt is a great source of protein, potassium, molybdenum, pantothenic acid, or Vitamin B5. Because it is protein-rich, yogurt is beneficial for weight loss. It is the preference of people with high blood pressure due to its potassium content. Yogurt also contains probiotics, which help in maintaining healthy gut health.

Curd is a great choice for people with indigestion issues as it helps in better digestion. The digestive system can easily absorb the nutrients in curd. The good bacteria present in curd help in maintaining a strong and healthy immune system. It is a strong source of calcium and phosphorus, which is good for overall bone health. Curd also has beauty benefits as it is beneficial for skin and hair.

Both dairy products, yogurt, and curd are delicious and good sources of protein, calcium, vitamin D, and probiotics.

In short, Curd is a thick, creamy substance produced by curdling milk using organic acids like lemon juice and vinegar. Yogurt is a fermented milk product that has a thicker consistency and contains live bacteria.

We hope that this article was helpful in understanding the difference between yogurt and curd.

Related | What Is The Difference Between Vegan And Vegetarian?