What Is The Difference Between Reversible and Irreversible Reaction?

Chemical reactions occur because bonds between atoms are either broken or formed. When atoms or molecules come together, they form new substances called compounds. These compounds can then undergo further chemical reactions.

Reactions can be classified according to whether they are reversible or irreversible. Let’s understand the difference between the two.

Difference between reversible and irreversible reactions:

Reversible reactions are those where the chemical composition of the reactants does not change and they can return to their original forms.

An example would be the reaction between water and vinegar. The two reactants become one another, but they remain the same chemical compounds.

In contrast, irreversible reactions result in changes in the structure or composition of the reactants. For instance, the turning of milk into curd is an irreversible reaction, as curd cannot be turned back into milk, in its original state.

Reversible Irreversible It is a long process that includes several minor stages and keeps the environment and the system in balance. The process moves along fairly quickly. The system and its surroundings are not kept in equilibrium here. The reaction is reversible. The reaction is irreversible. The reaction occurs in two directions. The reaction occurs in one direction. No chemical changes in the composition of the reactants. Chemical changes in the composition of the reactants. Most physical reactions are reversible. The chemical changes are irreversible. The reactants form products that can be changed back into their original form. The reactants form products that can never be changed back to their original form. Example, NH4Cl(s) ⇌ NH3(g) + HCl(g) Example, C(s)+O2​(g)→CO2​(g) Another example is ice melting into water and water freezing into ice. Another example of an irreversible reaction is the burning of paper.

To sum it up, reversible chemical reactions are temporary and the reactants can be changed back into their original forms, whereas, irreversible chemical reactions are permanent and when the reactants react with other reactants they form products that can never be changed back to their original form.

