Real Mango Software: All you need to know about the illegal software banned by the RPF

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) blocked the use of Real Mango Software. The Railway also conducted a probe and arrested 50 people in Assam, Bihar, West Bengal and Gujarat. With the help of this software, the fraudsters blocked live tickets more than Rs. 5 lakhs.

What is Real Mango Software?

The Real Mango Software is an illegal software developed for booking Tatkal ticket over the IRCTC website. The software was earlier with the name 'Rare Mango'.

How does it work?

While booking the tickets, the agent logs into the IRCTC website and bypasses the captcha code with the help of the software. Not only this, the software syncs with the bank OTP and automatically fills the information of the passenger to book the tickets. It is mainly used by the agent to book the tatkal ticket by illegal means and sell it to the customer at a high price.

How illegal software is sold?

Illegal software is sold through a five-tiered structure:

1- System Admin and his team

2- Mavens

3- Super Sellers

4- Sellers

5- Agents

How the developer accepts the payments for this software?

The developer or the system admin accepts the payments for this software only through bitcoin as the government has zero control over the transactions made by Bitcoin. Also, the transactions made by through the bitcoin cannot be traced.

Background

Between December 2019 to March 2020, a nationwide action was taken by the RPF against the touting and around 104 fraudsters were arrested in this connection. Softwares like ANMS/ Red Mirchi/ Black TS, TikTok, I-Ball, Red Bull, MAC, N-GET, Cycle, Star-V2 etc.

The information provided by Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped CRIS or IRCTC to strengthen security features in the PRS system due to which the software stopped functioning at that time.

