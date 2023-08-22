Russian National Flag Day 2023: What Is The History Behind National Flag Day & Why It Is Celebrated?

Russian National Flag Day 2023: August 22 is observed as Russian National Flag Day annually. It was August 22 1991, when the tricolour was unfurled on the Russian Parliament Building and the day marked the beginning of the post-Soviet area. Later, in 1994 the first Russian National Flag Day was observed to celebrate the glory and victory of Russia over all odds and concerns.

Russian National Flag Day 2023: History

Mikhail Gorbachev became president in 1985. To save the Soviet Union's economy, he put into action a comprehensive economic reform plan. The leaders of the Communist Party, who earlier had unrestricted influence and power, did not appreciate Gorbachev's efforts.

Russian National Flag 2023: Interesting Facts

The Russian "Tri-colour," another name for the national flag of Russia consists of three horizontal stripes of white, blue, and red. Here are some interesting facts about the Russian national flag:

The design of Russia’s national flag was first adopted in the late 17th century, during the period of Peter the Great. Russia’s tricolour flag is divided into a ratio of 2:3. The first section is white, blue is in the middle the bottom stripe is red.

The three colours of the flag represent different aspects of Russia, white symbolizes nobility and frankness, blue represents loyalty and vigilance, and red stands for courage and love.

Before the present design, Russia used a different flag comprising a red banner with a golden hammer, sickle and red star.

The citizens are advised to adhere to all the flag etiquette and guidelines while displaying and handling th Russian flag. One needs to ensure that the tricolour is respected and never lowered.

While the standard tricolour is the most common design of the National Flag of Russia. But there are certain variations too which include different patterns and symbols for some special occasions.

The President of Russia includes the national coat of arms on the tricolour. It features a two-headed eagle.

The Russian National Flag carries a rich history and symbolism that reflects the country's identity and evolution over the centuries. The national flag captures the spirit of a country. It serves as a day of hope and reminds the strength of unity. It is just not only a part of national identity but also a cultural symbol which is often embossed on art, found in literature and media as a representation of Russia and its culture.