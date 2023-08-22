World Plant Milk Day 2023: 10 Interesting Facts About Vegan Milk

August 22 is World Plant Milk Day, a global celebration every year that reminds people of the many benefits of plant-based milks. Plant milks are made from a variety of plants, including soybeans, oats, almonds, and coconuts.

They are a great source of nutrients, such as protein, calcium, and iron. They are also lower in calories and fat than dairy milk. This day was first introduced in 2017 by Robbie Lockie who was a co-founder of Plant Based News.

Here are 10 interesting facts about vegan milk:

The first soya dairy factory was set up near Paris in 1910 by Li Yu-Ying, a Chinese biologist and engineer.

The BBC mentions that almond milk was first mentioned in medieval medical texts between the 8th and 12th centuries

The global market for plant milk is expected to reach $30 billion by 2030 according to Yahoo Finance.

Statista mentions that almond milk is the top-selling plant-based milk in the United States, with sales of $344 million in just three months of 2021.

Many National Dietary guidelines around the world recommend plant milks according to Vitasoy International.

Plant milk is known to be more planet friendly. According to The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2020, more than three-quarters of diet-related greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) worldwide are caused by the consumption of animal-based foods. Beef and lamb (41%) and milk and dairy (25%) are the leading contributors at the global level.

Plant milks are a good source of protein, calcium, and iron.

They are lower in calories and fat than dairy milk.

Varieties of plant milk are lactose-free and vegan.

Many plant milks contain fibre, not found in cow’s milk according to Kigali Farmers' and Artisan's Market.

How to celebrate World Plant Milk Day?

Here are a few ideas on how to celebrate World Plant Milk Day:

Make a smoothie with your favourite plant milk.

Have a latte made with plant milk.

Try a new plant milk recipe.

Learn more about the benefits of plant milk.

Talk to your friends and family about plant kinds of milk.

Make a pledge to reduce your dairy consumption.

To conclude, no matter how you choose to celebrate, World Plant Milk Day is a great opportunity to learn more about the many benefits of plant-based milks.