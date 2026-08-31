SCO Summit 2026: PM Modi-Putin Talks, West Asia Crisis and Regional Security Focus

In Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, global heads of state have met for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit from August 31 to September 1, 2026. The summit, which celebrates 25 years of SCO, discusses the theme "25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity" and focuses on important diplomatic dialogues. In this summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Amid a series of geopolitical tensions such as the crisis in West Asia and the changing trade routes in Eurasia. The SCO's ten member states will focus on complex issues like regional stability issues and struggles for counter terrorism and energy security. Highlights of the 26th SCO Summit The summit was conducted in Bishkek by the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, in honor of 25 years of the Eurasian partnership.

The summit is attended by leaders such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The President of China Xi Jinping and the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian. Change of presidency: After the two-day summit, Kyrgyzstan will officially pass the rotating presidency to Pakistan for 2027. PM Modi-Putin Talks and Strategic Alignment Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is one of the most significant parts of Bishkek. It is taking place after a series of successful meetings between Indian and Russian officials such as the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar's meeting with Putin in Moscow. Additional focus is on various aspects of bilateral issues. All the discussions aim at enhancing trade relations, energy sectors, and payment systems along the lines of preparation for Putin's visit to India for the BRICS summit. Strategic defense agreements and projects in regional connectivity will also occupy a significant part of the talks.

West Asia Crisis and Regional Security Focus The ongoing war in West Asia, particularly between Iran and the United States, looms large over the summit. With Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in attendance at the forum, leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization refuse to ignore the subsequent global economic decline, maritime routes and weaknesses in international energy networks. Key Agenda 2026 SCO Summit Focus Area Objectives and Initiatives Regional Security Strengthening joint counter-terrorism frameworks, curbing religious extremism and establishing the International Centre for Combating Organised Crime. Connectivity and transport Accelerating the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project and optimizing trans Caspian trade corridors. Economic and energy cooperation Advancing the SCO Agreement on Trade Facilitation, exploring a proposed SCO development bank and safeguarding stable energy supply lines.