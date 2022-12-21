Seek and Find: Can you find a caterpillar in this image within 7 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: A seek-and-find puzzle is based on finding a hidden thing or object in an image. In this activity, the participants need to search for the thing or object in the image within a specified time.

It is one of the most effective methods for determining how perceptive you are. Detail-oriented individuals will be able to excel in such challenging tasks.

The great thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Individually, it can help you assess your level of observation skills, and in groups, it can help identify the different levels of observation skills of each individual.

How detail-oriented you are.

Let’s find out with this quick challenge.

Seek and Find: Can you find a mouse in this image within 11 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find Caterpillar in 7 Seconds

Source: YouTube

An outside scene is depicted in the image shared above, and as suggested by the title, there is a caterpillar in this image that you need to find in 7 seconds to complete the challenge.

As is said the devil is in the details. This challenge will help you in understanding how detail-oriented you are as you are required to find a caterpillar which is hiding somewhere in the image.

The caterpillar has blended with the surroundings and it is difficult to find it at first glance.

Have you spotted the caterpillar?

No?

Focus your attention on the image and see if you can spot the caterpillar.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Optical Illusion: Only 2% of people can find the hidden monkey in 11 seconds. Can you?

Need a hint?

Here you go.

Caterpillars love to munch on leaves, so you can check the leaves.

That is the biggest clue to solving this challenge.

Have you found the caterpillar?

Only a few seconds are left.

Two..

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the caterpillar within the time limit?

Want to know where the caterpillar is?

Keep reading.

Find the Caterpillar in 7 Seconds - Solution

The caterpillar is located on the left side of the image, it is highlighted with a red circle. The caterpillar is crawling the leaf, and it is present beneath the leaf.