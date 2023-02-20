Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot a duck among the alphabet in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Want to know how sharp your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot a hidden rabbit in the magic show within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Duck in 6 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image shared above depicts an alphabet scene where different letters can be seen.

There is a duck which is hiding in this picture and you need to find it in 6 seconds.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the duck within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the duck in the show.

Spot The Difference: Only the smartest can spot the difference between the two images in 4 seconds

Did you find the Duck in 6Seconds?

Finding the duck in the image in 6 seconds is a difficult task.

Have you spotted the duck?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The duck is not on the left side of the image.

Did you spot the duck now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the duck in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the duck by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the duck is hidden?

Stop looking for the duck and check out the solution below.

Find the Duck in 6 Seconds - Solution

The duck can be spotted sandwiched between two letters G and H. It is marked with a circle for easy identification.

Read this next:

Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot the hidden hippo in the image in 8 seconds?