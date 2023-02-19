Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot a hidden rabbit in the magic show within 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

The hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc. This activity is beneficial in boosting concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

In this activity, you will be presented with an image, and the challenge before you will be to spot the hidden item. It is a quick and easy way to test how detail-oriented you are.

Want to know how sharp your observation skills are?

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find three cats without tails in the image in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find - Find the Rabbit in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a magic show scene where the magician is showing tricks. The magician seems shocked as if a part of his trick has gone wrong.

That missing part is a sneaky rabbit which is hiding in this picture and you need to find it in 5 seconds.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the rabbit within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the rabbit in the show.

Did you find the Rabbit in 5 Seconds?

Finding the rabbit in the show in 5 seconds is a difficult task.

Have you spotted the rabbit?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The rabbit is not on the left side of the image.

Did you spot the rabbit now?

The last second remains.

One..

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the rabbit in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the rabbit by now, while some are still searching.

Curious to know where the rabbit is hidden?

Stop looking for the rabbit now and check out the solution below.

Find the Rabbit in 5 Seconds - Solution

The rabbit can be spotted on the right side sneaking around the flashlight. It can be identified by its long ears.

