Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot the hidden hippo in the image in 8 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three kinds of optical illusions.

Optical illusions have the special ability to grab the attention of users and retain it. This is what makes them so much attractive to the netizens.

Additionally, optical illusions are helpful for enhancing the cognitive abilities and observational skills of those who practice them regularly.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find the Hippo in 8 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be an excellent way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods like Mensa IQ Challenge can help you identify your true IQ levels.

The image was shared on Bright Side, depicts a park scene where people are going about their daily routine. Some can be seen enjoying their picnic.

But did you miss something?

As the title suggests, there is a hippo in the park and you need to find the hippo in 8 seconds.

Did You Find the Hippo in 8 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image very carefully

Have you spotted the hippo?

Hurry up, time is running out.

Look attentively, you can scan all the areas of the image to see if you can spot the hippo.

Time is almost over.

How many of you have spotted the hippo?

We believe some of you have spotted the hippo in the park.

Congratulation to those who have successfully spotted the hippo.

Many of you might still be searching for the hippo.

Look no further.

Keep scrolling below for the solution.

Find the Hippo in 8 Seconds - Solution

The hippo can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is present on the hair of the guy who is riding a bicycle.

