Optical Illusion Test: Only the sharpest eyes can spot a cat in the room in 5 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions, or visual illusions, are mind-bending images that trick your brain. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions.

The central theme of optical or visual illusions is that they trick the human brain, which is also the reason for their immense popularity among netizens.

Solving optical illusion challenges provides netizens with a sense of accomplishment. It can also be seen as a mark of intelligence among friends and peers.

Regular practice of such optical illusion challenges will improve observation skills and boost concentration in individuals.

Are you ready to test your attentiveness?

Then attempt this quick optical illusion challenge now.

Optical Illusion Game: Can you spot a hidden toy in the image in 8 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test - Find the Cat in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Optical illusions are one of the most basic ways to assess one's ability to observe and think critically.

Although it is thought to be an excellent way to test your intelligence, more advanced methods like Mensa IQ Challenge can help you identify your true IQ levels.

The image shared was shared on Reddit, depicts a room with cartons stacked and a bookshelf with lots of books.

Looks like usual business, right?

But did you miss something?

As the title suggests, there is a cat in the room and you need to find the cat in 5 seconds.

Did You Find the Cat in 5 Seconds?

The key to solving this optical illusion challenge is to observe the image very carefully

Have you spotted the cat?

Hurry up, time is running out.

Look attentively, you can scan all the areas of the image to see if you can spot the cat.

Time is almost over.

How many of you have spotted the cat?

We believe some of you have spotted the cat in the room.

Congratulation to those who have successfully spotted the cat.

Many of you might still be searching for the cat.

Look no further.

Keep scrolling below for the solution.

Find the Cat in 5 Seconds - Solution

The cat can be spotted on the right side of the image. It is resting on one of the shelves on the bookshelf. The shelf is third from the top and to the extreme right.

