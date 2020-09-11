9/11 Attacks: Here's the timeline of the events of the September 11 Attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon by al-Qaeda

9/11 or the September 11 attacks in 2001 for 102 minutes on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon shook the United States. On its 19th anniversary, let us have a look at the timeline of the series of 4 coordinated suicide attacks below:

Nineteen years ago, under clear blue skies, 102 minutes changed our lives forever. On Fri., Sept. 11, we lead the nation and the world in observing the 19th anniversary of the 2001 attacks and ask you to join us in commemorating.

Timeline of 9/11 attacks:

1- 8:14 a.m.- American Airlines Flight 11 hijacked by 5 al-Qaeda members above central Massachusetts. The flight first turned northwest and then south.

2- Between 8:42-8:46 a.m.- United Airlines Flight 175 hijacked by 5 Qaeda members over northwest New Jersey. The fight continued towards the southwest and then turned back to the northeast.

3- 8:46 a.m.- Flight 11 crashed between the floors 93 and 99 of the North Tower, World Trade Centre.

4- Between 8:50-8:54 a.m.- American Airlines Flight 77 hijacked by 5 al-Qaeda members over southern Ohio, turning to the southeast.

5- 9:02 a.m.- Flight 175 crashed between the floors 77 and 85 of the South Tower, World Trade Centre.

6- 9:28 a.m.- United Airlines Flight 93 hijacked by 4 al-Qaeda members over northern Ohio and turned it towards the southeast.

7- 9:37 a.m.- Flight 77 crashed into the western side of The Pentagon (US Department of Defence).

8- 9:45 a.m.- The United States airspace shuts down.

9- 9:59 a.m.- After 56 minutes of the plane crash, the South Tower of the World Trade Centre collapsed.

10- 10:03 a.m.- United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in the field, the southeast of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania after the passengers and the hijackers were engaged in a fight. As per reports, it was learned that the passengers on the flight were already aware of the crashes at the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon and were resisting the hijackers. This flight could have targetted either the Capitol Building of the US or the White House.

11- 10:28 a.m.- After 1 hour 42 minutes of the attack, the North Tower of the World Trade Centre collapsed.

It must be noted that the Marriott Hotel at the base of the North and South Tower was also destroyed after the towers collapsed.

12- 10:50 a.m.- Five Stories of the Pentagon collapsed as a result of the fire that broke out due to the crash.

13- 5:20 p.m.- 7 World Trade Centre (47 storey building) collapsed.

Note: Time mentioned above is in EDT (Eastern Daylight Time).

9/11 Attacks: Key Takeaways

1- 19 al-Qaeda members hijacked 4 US passenger planes-- Flight 11, Flight 175, Flight 77 and Flight 93.

2- Out of these 4 planes, two planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Centre. Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower while Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower.

3- Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, the US Department of Defense, Virginia.

4- Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers were engaged in a fight with hijackers. The passengers were aware of the previous three attacks and were resisting the hijackers.

5- The World Trade Centre collapsed as an impact of the two planes that crashed into it.

6- The World Trade Centre was cleaned by May 2002 while the Pentagon was repaired in a year.

7- The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) carried out its largest investigation to date in the case, having a code n.e 'PENTTBOM'.

The #FBI investigation of the 9/11 attacks—codenamed "PENTTBOM"—was our largest investigation ever. At the peak of the case, more than half of our agents were working to identify the hijackers and their sponsors and prevent future attacks.

Movies on 9/11 Attacks: 1- World Trade Centre in 2006

2- Flight 93 in 2006

3- United 93 in 2006

4- Reign Over Me in 2007

5- Zero Dark Thirsty in 2012

The 9/11 attacks were one of the worst attacks that the people have ever witnessed. More than 3,000 people were killed and over 6,000 people were injured in the attack.