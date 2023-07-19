Henley Passport Index 2023 Ranking: Singapore is World's Strongest Passport, Check India Rank

Henley Passport Index has released the list of the world’s strongest passports and Singapore tops the list holding the visa-free access to 192 countries. Here are all the details.
Singapore is World's Strongest Passport
Singapore's passport has been ranked as the most powerful in the world, according to the Henley Passport Index 2023. The index ranks passports according to the number of countries their holders can travel to without a visa.

Singapore's passport allows visa-free travel to 192 countries. This is three more countries than Japan, which has held the top spot for the past five years. 

According to Visa Index, “The Singaporean passport is currently ranked 1st place on the Guide Passport Index. It provides visa-free access to 192 countries. It is therefore considered one of the most desirable passports in the world with the highest mobility score.” 

Germany, Italy, and Spain have also taken a lead over Japan in the rankings. These countries allow visa-free travel to 190 countries.

Japan now ranks third in the world, along with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden. These countries allow visa-free travel to 189 countries.

The United States passport has fallen one place to eighth place in the rankings, with visa-free travel to 184 countries. India's passport ranking has risen seven places to 80th in this list of most powerful passport in the world. 

Here is a list of the world’s top 10 most strongest passports according to Henley Passport Index:

Countries

Rank

Access to No. of Countries

Singapore

1

192

Germany

2

190

Italy

2

190

Spain

2

190

Austria

3

189

Finland

3

189

France

3

189

Japan

3

189

Luxemborg

3

189

South Korea

3

189

Sweden

3

189

Denmark

4

188

Ireland

4

188

Netherlands

4

188

United Kingdom

4

188

Belgium

5

187

Czech Republic

5

187

Malta

5

187

New Zealand

5

187

Norway

5

187

Portugal

5

187

Switzerland

5

187

Australia

6

186

Hungary

6

186

Poland

6

186

Canada

7

185

Greece

7

185

Lithuania

8

184

United States

8

184

Latvia

9

183

Slovakia

9

183

Slovenia

9

183

Estonia

10

182

Iceland

10

182

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The index is updated quarterly and is considered to be the most reliable measure of passport power.

The strong performance of Singapore's passport is a reflection of the country's strong economy and its reputation for being a safe and business-friendly destination. Singapore is also a popular tourist destination, with a wide variety of attractions to offer visitors.

