Henley Passport Index 2023 Ranking: Singapore is World's Strongest Passport, Check India Rank

Singapore's passport has been ranked as the most powerful in the world, according to the Henley Passport Index 2023. The index ranks passports according to the number of countries their holders can travel to without a visa.

Singapore's passport allows visa-free travel to 192 countries. This is three more countries than Japan, which has held the top spot for the past five years.

According to Visa Index, “The Singaporean passport is currently ranked 1st place on the Guide Passport Index. It provides visa-free access to 192 countries. It is therefore considered one of the most desirable passports in the world with the highest mobility score.”

Germany, Italy, and Spain have also taken a lead over Japan in the rankings. These countries allow visa-free travel to 190 countries.

Japan now ranks third in the world, along with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden. These countries allow visa-free travel to 189 countries.

The United States passport has fallen one place to eighth place in the rankings, with visa-free travel to 184 countries. India's passport ranking has risen seven places to 80th in this list of most powerful passport in the world.

Here is a list of the world’s top 10 most strongest passports according to Henley Passport Index:

Countries Rank Access to No. of Countries Singapore 1 192 Germany 2 190 Italy 2 190 Spain 2 190 Austria 3 189 Finland 3 189 France 3 189 Japan 3 189 Luxemborg 3 189 South Korea 3 189 Sweden 3 189 Denmark 4 188 Ireland 4 188 Netherlands 4 188 United Kingdom 4 188 Belgium 5 187 Czech Republic 5 187 Malta 5 187 New Zealand 5 187 Norway 5 187 Portugal 5 187 Switzerland 5 187 Australia 6 186 Hungary 6 186 Poland 6 186 Canada 7 185 Greece 7 185 Lithuania 8 184 United States 8 184 Latvia 9 183 Slovakia 9 183 Slovenia 9 183 Estonia 10 182 Iceland 10 182

The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The index is updated quarterly and is considered to be the most reliable measure of passport power.

The strong performance of Singapore's passport is a reflection of the country's strong economy and its reputation for being a safe and business-friendly destination. Singapore is also a popular tourist destination, with a wide variety of attractions to offer visitors.

