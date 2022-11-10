Spot The Difference: Can you spot 7 differences in 21 seconds?

Spot the Difference: Spot the difference is one of the most popular forms of activity on the internet, and netizens love the idea of engaging their brains in solving spot the difference challenges.

The basic premise of a spot-the-difference challenge involves two similar-looking images that are placed side by side. The user has to spot all the differences between the two images within a fixed amount of time.

This can be attempted individually or in groups. The benefit of attempting it individually is that you will be able to understand your observation skill level.

While in groups, you will be able to determine who is the brightest of all in the group.

This activity is also beneficial for enhancing the analytical and logical capabilities of an individual.

Want to boost your brain capacity?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Spot the Difference - Find 7 Differences in 21 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image presented above is a spot-the-difference challenge, where the challenge for you is to spot 7 differences between two pictures in 21 seconds.

The image is that of a rat who is running around a desert on a sunny day carrying a boomerang in his hand.

Users need to spot seven differences between the two images and note them down.

Do not worry; we will provide the solutions at the end of the article.

The purpose of noting down the answers is to match the answers with the solutions provided.

But, first, try to attempt it without looking at the solution.

If you look at the solution first, it will spoil the challenge and not be beneficial for your brain either.

Time is running out.

How many of you have spotted one, two or more than two differences till now?

Keep up the good work, a few more seconds left.

And..

Time’s up.

Curious to know the solution?

Keep scrolling below.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The solution is presented below, all the differences are highlighted with a red circle.