Spot The Difference: Can you spot 10 differences in 21 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The Internet is full of interesting activities to boost brain development, and one of them is “spot the difference between two pictures."

It involves comparing two similar images and finding the difference between the two images.

The best thing about this activity is that it can be attempted either individually or in groups.

While trying it individually, you will be able to gauge the level of your observation, and while playing in groups, you can find out who is the fastest among all to spot all the differences.

It will also help boost your observation skills, both adults and kids can benefit from practising this activity regularly.

Ready for a quick spot the difference challenge?

Then, let’s play.

Spot The Difference: Can you spot five differences in 12 seconds?

Spot the Difference - Find 10 Differences in 21 Seconds

Source: DepositPhotos

The above image depicts a forest scene in which you can see a fox, a snake, and a deer, along with a hedgehog and an owl.

You can also see flowers and leaves scattered here and there.

The challenge for you is to find 10 differences between the two similar-looking images.

The owl and the snake have occupied the tree, while the deer and fox are on the ground.

The key to solving this challenge is to carefully study the two images and see what items are different between them.

It requires a person to concentrate on the picture and use the power of observation to find out the differences.

The clock is ticking fast.

Hurry up.

How many differences did you find?

One, two, or all of them?

If you are unable to find all the differences within the required time, you can always check the solutions that are given at the end.

But do not skip ahead to the solution. Give the challenge a fair attempt as it will help boost your brain’s capabilities.

Spot the Difference - Solution

The 10 differences between the two images are circled in red. Check out the solution below.