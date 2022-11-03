Spot The Difference: Can you spot five differences in 12 seconds?

Spot the Difference: The game of spotting the differences relies on the user to find out the differences that exist between two similar-looking pictures. It is one of the popular activities that can be enjoyed by both kids and adults.

The basic premise of this activity is that two similar images will be placed side by side, and one has to find all the possible differences between the two images.

Solving this challenge requires you to focus on the image and find the differences between them.

It is a fun activity that both kids and adults will enjoy, and apart from the fun element, it will help improve the logical and analytical skills of the individual attempting it.

While it can be attempted alone to test one’s observation skills, you can attempt it with your friends and family.

Attempting in groups will make it easy for you to understand who is the fastest in the group.

Let’s get started.

Spot the Difference - Spot 5 Differences in 12 Seconds

This image challenges users to find 5 differences between the two similar-looking pictures. This is a great way to spend some quality time improving your observation skills.

Look at the image carefully and try to find out what makes the two images different.

The image is that of a mushroom-shaped house with a door, looks like a hobbit lives there. It could be our very own Frodo.

Quickly spot 5 differences between the two images, as you have only 12 seconds for that.

Don’t worry if you are unable to spot all the differences within the given time, we will provide the solution at the end.

But first, you need to attempt it fairly.

Spot the Difference - Solution

These two images are so similar that at first glance, it is difficult to spot all the differences.

But once you observe carefully, the differences will be visible.

Here are the differences.