Tech Guide: What is the new View Once Text feature of WhatsApp and how to use it?

About 4 million people use the messaging service WhatsApp as their primary method of communication worldwide. Additionally, the chat application owned by Meta is introducing a new function called View Once Text to make it more effective. According to WhatsApp, the recipient cannot copy, share, forward, or save view-once images and videos or even take a screenshot of them.

What is WhatsApp View Once Text?

For every user, the new WhatsApp View Once Text feature is very helpful. You don't even need to delete the view once text for everyone since it will be deleted automatically, such as when you share very important information and you want to immediately delete them from the recipient's phone for added privacy. View text messages cannot be forwarded or copied, just like with viewable images and videos. Screenshots should also be prohibited, but we'll confirm this when a new update is released.

The new special button that has been added next to the chat bar is shown in this screenshot. If you closely examine the lock symbol on the send button, it denotes that you are sending a view-once text. As suggested by the name, the view once text will disappear from the conversation when the recipient opens it, making it impossible to read it again. Because the feature is still in development, the layout of the view after the text bubble and the send button could change.

The Android beta version of WhatsApp will soon receive an update that will allow users to send view-once text messages.

