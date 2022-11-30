Tech Guide: What is WhatsApp Contact Card and how to share it?

The meta-owned WhatsApp continues to work on enhancing its Windows beta native app. In fact, WhatsApp is now rolling out contact card sharing on Windows beta after releasing a calls tab to track call history within the app sidebar.

Before jumping to the recent update related to contact cards, do you even know what is contact card?

What is a Contact card?

The contact card offers quick access to a variety of contact options and displays comprehensive information about the person. For instance, you can initiate a call, send an instant message, or send an email right from someone's contact card.

Click on any profile in the WhatsApp Chat list to access any contact card; the card will then show up in the window. You have your pick of communication channels with the person. The contact methods, however, differ between groups and individuals. Check out the new layout's preview first.

What is the latest update about WhatsApp Contact cards?

After adding an entry point to create polls right within the chat share sheet a few days ago, WhatsApp is now releasing a new update to some users on the Microsoft Store. Now users can eventually share contact cards right within the same chat share sheet where you can already find the option to create polls and share files.

Source: WBI

The entry point "Contacts" will appear, as seen in this screenshot, if the feature is already turned on for your WhatsApp account. You can send a contact card using this feature, and the recipient can easily add it to their address book. Even though this is a very small feature, the fact that it has been added shows how much WhatsApp cares about updating this version and adding all the features that are currently missing. Consider that this is our third article about WhatsApp's Windows beta that has been published this week.

How to share a contact card on WhatsApp?

There might be any number of reasons that you want to share WhatsApp contacts with someone in chat. And the steps to attach the contact card to a chat message are given below:

When you're in a chat with someone on WhatsApp, tap the + icon at the bottom of the screen on iPhone or the paperclip icon on Android.

In the menu that appears, tap Contact.

Select the contact you want to send.

Tap Done on iPhone or the Send arrow on Android.

The contact opens on the screen. Tap the checkmark next to any information you don't want to share to deselect it.

When you're done, tap Send and the contact card will appear in the WhatsApp chat window.

FYI, the ability to share contact cards has been released to some beta users only. The new updates for installing the WhatsApp beta for Windows 2.2247.2.0 is available on the Microsoft Store and it will be rolled out to more beta testers over the coming days.

