Tech Guide: What is Bluebugging and how it is dangerous?

The Internet is a blessing for people, but it also has some drawbacks. If you're still not convinced, take a look at the rise in cybercrime. Any crime involving a computer or computer network is a crime. Bluebugging is the newest addition to the list.

What is Bluebugging?

A technique known as "blue bugging," which is akin to "phone eavesdropping," enables knowledgeable hackers to access mobile commands on Bluetooth-enabled devices that are in discoverable mode.

How Bluebugging is dangerous for your device?

German researcher Martin Herfurt created blue bugging in 2004. Initially a threat to Bluetooth-capable laptops, it later turned its attention to mobile phones and PDAs. In order to create a backdoor attack and then return control of the phone to its owner, blue bugging tricks a target phone's security.

The Bluebug program can also make a call-forwarding application, allowing the hacker to take calls meant for the target phone.

Bluebugging has advanced to the point where it is now possible to control target phones using Bluetooth headsets. It does this by feigning to be the headset and "tricking" the target phone into following call commands. A hacker has access to the target phone's phonebook, calendar, and messages in addition to being able to receive calls intended for that phone.

What are the steps to prevent Bluebugging?